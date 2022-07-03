ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton man held on $1.1M bond after arrest on drug, gun charges

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old Lumberton man remained in jail Saturday afternoon on a $1.1 million bond after his arrest on multiple drug and gun charges, authorities said.

Jerry L. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance; and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Officers with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunt on Thursday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 6400 block of Highway 211 East in Lumberton. Officers seized unspecified quantities of methamphetamine, prescription medication and fentanyl, along with seven firearms and additional drug paraphernalia during their investigation.

Hunt was given a $1.1 million secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. He remained there late Saturday afternoon awaiting a court date on July 15.

Anyone with information about the case or other drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call 910-671-3191 or to email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

all lives matters 72
3d ago

oh well I hope you put some money up cause you gone for awhile 🤣 What's funny how they are getting all the little dealers what about the big boys. What are you saving them for ?

