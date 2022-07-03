ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Fire breaks out early Sunday at West Chester apartment complex

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
West Chester Apartment Fire Photo by: Scott Wegener (WCPO)

WEST CHESTER — A fire broke out overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in West Chester, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Highlands of West Chester on Fountains Boulevard, WCPO reported.

The fire was located on the second floor and flames were extending to the roof, West Chester Fire Chief David Pickering said.

There were initial reports a man was trapped inside the building but he walked out on his own, WCPO said. He refused medical attention.

Crews from other departments were called to help battle the blaze and at least two apartment units were damaged.

“I don’t have an estimate on damage,” West Chester Fire Chief David Pickering said. “There are eight units in the building.”

It is unclear how many people are displaced.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

