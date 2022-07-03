ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ohio law seeks uniform regulation for carrying knives

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Ohio Knife Regulations Credit: vzwer - stock.adoboe.com (from 10TV)

COLUMBUS — A new law taking effect in Ohio this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives in the state that proponents says will prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, our sister station 10TV reports in Columbus.

The bill’s main sponsor, Senator Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson, said that varying regulations created a confusion patchwork of laws that tough to follow and enforce. Her legislation restricts local regulations on knife-carrying, but does not change the types of knives that state allows to carry, 10TV reports.

Democrats questioned the need for the mostly Republican-backed bill. Rep. Tavia Galonski, from Akron, asked whether a change in law was necessary if no data exists to show the patchwork of knife regulations is a problem in Ohio, 10TV said.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill in June and it takes effect in mid-September.

Similar legislation was passed in Arizona in 2010 and since been passed in at least 10 states, Roegner said.

Comments / 24

Beverly Moore
3d ago

This over the top we have carried pocket knives for ever. Never of some one killing someone with a little pocket knife. Soon will not be able to carry keys cause you can protect yourself with that too. This all needs to stop.

Reply(4)
13
Tom Weller
3d ago

Democrats are useless and live in a fantasy world of rainbows and purple unicorns. They're just trying to take away our freedoms every way they can in our ability to defend ourselves against them.

Reply(3)
12
Jimmy May
3d ago

I am a knife maker at creative edges glenco forge.they had better not start blameing knives on crime.but still it would not suprise me.our government is made up of communists .

Reply
7
