The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Ringgold Road Saturday night. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Ringgold around 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival, found a 39-year-old Steven Rhinehart of Clarksville inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A person of interest in the shooting is in custody, with police saying there is no threat to the public.

3 DAYS AGO