ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

By Leigh Harrington and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEuSP_0gTlxbUv00
Save big on home essentials from iRobot, KitchenAid and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed/Blink/KitchenAid/iRobot/Niuta

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers the biggest savings on home essentials, countertop appliances and interior furnishings. While the shopping extravaganza isn't slated to kick off until Tuesday, July 12 , we've got the inside scoop on all the best early deals to shop right now—spoiler alert, the discounts are incredible.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter , and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can already shop before Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best sales happening right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 10 best early Amazon deals today

4th of July: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

The best early Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including a iRobot Roomba and a Casper mattress.

  1. Niuta 9-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set for $15.99 (Save $14)
  2. Brightown 18-Foot Outdoor String Lights for $23.99 (Save $9.01)
  3. Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $74.99)
  4. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)
  5. Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,450 (Save $445)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best early Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Treat yourself to a new KitchenAid stand mixer or iRobot vacuum cleaner and save big thanks to these early Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRy9z_0gTlxbUv00
Shop stellar early Amazon Prime Day home deals on vacuums, lawn mowers, kitchen appliances and more. Reviewed/Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these early Amazon Prime Day deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B6sS_0gTlxbUv00
Save big on indoor and outdoor furnishings with these early Amazon Prime Day deals. Reviewed/Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals

Give your interiors a mini makeover with these early Amazon Prime Day deals on furniture. Shop cute hammocks, entertainment consoles, organizers and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGccG_0gTlxbUv00
Shop the best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more. Reviewed/Amazon

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Preview deals and shop early sales now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

As inflation rises, consumers have been asking: when is Amazon Prime Day 2022 ? The mega online retail platform has announced that its annual two-day Prime Day savings event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 .

Amazon's early Prime Day deals started on Tuesday, June 21 , launching pre-sales with outstanding savings on products across categories, including 55% off select Amazon smart home devices. Expect to see even more price drops in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and, often, Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands.

New deals go live across categories throughout Prime Day's 48-hour window, including lightning deals, which are typically live for up to 6 hours, or while supplies last.

How do I find early Prime Day deals?

Stay right here, because early Amazon Prime Day deals have already arrived and we have the inside scoop. For the best—most prime, ahem—deals, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, July 12 ; for now, they're under lock and key.

You can also trust us here at Reviewed, because, nerds that we are, we know products intimately. When we aren't testing them at home or in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab, we are researching them online to gauge other consumers' experiences. Basically, we can recommend the best right now of pretty much any product on the home, tech and lifestyle markets.

Lastly, if you see a deal that's too good to be true, jump on it. Some Prime Day deals do sell out. These are lightning deals, which usually only last for up to six hours.

What home and furniture deals can we expect during Prime Day?

Amazon has already started rolling out early Prime Day home deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums and more. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices , the deals run the gamut. We will be updating this page in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022 with all the deals for you to shop.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings event is exclusive to Prime members . If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including access to the two-day sales event and tons of other shopping perks. Best of all, we found a few ways you can save as much as 50% on a Prime membership when you join today.

If you join Amazon Prime as a new member now through the end of Prime Day 2022, you can even receive a $10 credit when you complete certain Prime-related tasks.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I not buy on Amazon Prime Day?

You should buy anything that you can find an amazing deal on! However, if you have a larger ticket item that you've been waiting for a price drop on before you buy, think big picture. Know the MSRP ahead of time and previously discounted prices. If it hits that number or lower—go for it!

Lastly, keep in mind Amazon's own competition—you'll probably find better deals and deeper discounts on Amazon Alexa smart home products than you may on Google Nest.

Should I shop competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales?

Absolutely! You deserve the best deals available, and we are here to help you find them. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members , but there are many other national retailers that offer similar, competing sales during the same timeframe.

Consumers who are interested in home and furniture deals can shop Bed Bath & Beyond , Wayfair and Target for even more incredible discounts.

Shop early Amazon Prime Day deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime Members Are Eligible for a $200 Bonus Offer This Month

If you're planning to shop for any Prime Day deals, this Amazon credit card is a must-have. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is offering a $200 gift card bonus. You receive the gift card instantly to your Amazon account upon approval. Amazon Prime Day is back, with deals running...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid#Amazon Prime Day#Furniture#Amazon Alexa#Clothing Shop#Irobot
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
CNET

Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $26 Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $26, which is what they're at now when you apply the code CNET330NB at checkout, which knocks $39 off their list price of $65. That's a solid deal on a very good pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends July 10 and appears to work for all color options.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? How to find the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the online retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Spread out over two days in...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
TODAY.com

Amazon has already dropped so many early Prime Day deals — 26 to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Prime Day Amazon Devices Deals Are Here! Save Big on Echo, Ring, Eero, and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day deals we expect to see for Amazon devices during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals on Amazon devices like Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and much more. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day deals...
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

A new Echo Dot speaker can be yours for less than $5 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

$3.18. That’s how little it will cost Amazon Prime Members to upgrade to a fourth-generation Echo Dot with a qualified trade-in right now. Prime Day hasn’t even started and you can already add Alexa to more rooms while keeping more money in your pocket. If you don’t have an older model to trade-in, or you have more than one speaker to replace (the trade-in offer is one per customer), the Echo Dot is currently only $19.99 for Prime Members—a whopping 60% off its $59.99 retail price.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

524K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy