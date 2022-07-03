ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida ice cream brand tied to deadly outbreak of listeria infections, CDC says

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream is behind a deadly listeria monocytogenes breakout impacting 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One person from Illinois died, one pregnant woman lost her fetus and 22 people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, the CDC said Friday.

“As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product ,” according to the CDC.

USA TODAY has reached out to Big Olaf Creamery for comment. No updates have been posted on the company's website or social media .

Of the 17 people interviewed by public health officials, 14 reported eating ice cream . Six of the 13 people who remembered details about the type of ice cream they ate reported eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery, the CDC said.

Previously: Outbreak of listeria, a dangerous form of food poisoning, tied to 23 illnesses and 1 death, CDC says

Big Olaf Creamery's web site calls the ice cream "A Florida Tradition Since 1982," saying it "has been family owned and operated for 25 Years."

"All of our ice cream is handmade in batch freezers just like the good old days!" the web site says. "Creamery direct delivery to most of Florida. Our primary focus is to serve ice cream parlors, senior homes, restaurants, fairs, and supermarkets with a full range of premium frozen products."

Consumers and businesses should immediately dispose of any remaining Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream and clean surfaces that may have had contact with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imR8C_0gTlxZgL00
Big Olaf Creamery is behind a deadly Listeria monocytogenes breakout impacting 10 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, one person from Illinois died, one pregnant woman lost her fetus and 22 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. HERALD-TRIBUNE STAFF PHOTO / MIKE LANG

Listeria, one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, can be treated with antibiotics, but pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at high risk of severe illness. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

More: About 400,000 outdoor umbrellas sold at Costco recalled for overheating, fire risk

Signs of illness include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. When severe, listeria can spread from the gut to other parts of the body.

CDC officials said late last week that nearly all the people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

Contributing: The Associated Press and The Sarasota (Florida) Herald-Tribune

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida ice cream brand tied to deadly outbreak of listeria infections, CDC says

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Missouri resident who recently swam at Lake of Three Fires in southwest Iowa is infected by a brain-eating amoeba that is highly lethal, according to public health officials. The lake near Bedford — about 10 miles north of the Missouri border — is closed for swimming pending tests of the water for Naegleria fowleri, […] The post Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Sarasota, FL
Health
St. Joseph Post

CDC: Kansas included in Listeria outbreak linked to ice cream

The Centers for Disease Control and public health and regulatory officials in several other states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections, according to a statement from the agency. Officials report 1 death, 22...
KANSAS STATE
KGLO News

Iowa beach closed due to risk of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in the water

TAYLOR COUNTY — A Missouri resident is hospitalized with a rare infection after swimming at a lake in southwest Iowa. Tests are being done on the water at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County and the state health department closed the beach to swimming Thursday night. The recent visitor has reportedly contracted an infection that could be fatal involving what’s described as a brain-eating amoeba.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Florida ice cream company linked to Listeria outbreak

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — Big Olaf Creamery, a Sarasota-based ice cream company, is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in connection to a Listeria outbreak, WPTV reports. The ice cream company’s products are sold exclusively in Florida to everything from supermarkets to senior homes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria Monocytogenes#Food Drink#Fl#Big Olaf Creamery
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wkar.org

Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

New disease strikes Michigan trees. Arborists don't know how to treat it

A mysterious invasive disease has hit a stand of southeast Michigan trees, adding to a long list of threats faced by state forests. Foresters recently discovered beech leaf disease in a southern St. Clair County woodlot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. It is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

527K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy