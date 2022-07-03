ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Adesanya replicates Undertaker’s WWE entrance at UFC 276

By Erich Richter
New York Post
 3 days ago

In an ode to The Undertaker, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya walked out to the WWE legend’s iconic theme music on Saturday before his main-event victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Adesanya’s entrance had all of the bells and whistles, including purple lighting, a slow, methodical walk, a black hat and an urn. The urn had “Jared” inscribed on it. Adesanya won the fight by unanimous decision.

BAH GAWD THAT'S THE UNDERTAKER'S MUSIC! 💀 @stylebender with another EPIC walkout! 🤌 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/aXXUp4v4lg

— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022
Israel Adesanya during his Undertaker-themed walkout at UFC 276.
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Israel Adesanya (r.) punches Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday.
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Adesanya’s walkout called to mind a similarly theatrical entrance from last September, when UFC featherweight Brian Ortega had a “Purge” themed walkout .

The Undertaker appreciated Adesanya’s entrance.

“I thought it was great!” Undertaker told Ariel Helwani . “He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

The spectacle was not missed by WWE brass, despite the company’s “Money in the Bank” event being located at the MGM Grand Hotel just down the road. As soon as the event was over, Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque (Triple H), Stephanie McMahon, and Pat McAfee entered the arena.

Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, and Pat McAfee were shown on camera at tonight's #UFC276 event. They were able to make the main event with #MITB a mere few minutes away! #WWE #UFC pic.twitter.com/9PHi3VMbgQ

— BEN • WNS Wrestling News (@WNS_BenKerin) July 3, 2022

McAfee was sporting a neck brace after being attacked at the end of “Money in the Bank” by Happy Corbin. The two will have a match at “SummerSlam” on July 30 in Nashville.

