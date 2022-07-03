ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 3rd

By Jack Heinrich
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean starts the show by sharing an email he got about healthy hot dogs and Dean and the crew talk about how they only want to eat the real beef hot dogs. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer...

How to talk to your kids about the Highland Park tragedy

Psychologist and best-selling author Dr. John Duffy joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss ways you can talk to your children about the tragedy that happened at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, and what warning signs you should look for if you think your child is at risk of becoming violent.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Eco & The Flamingo: Chicago’s first zero-waste general store

Jon Hansen is joined by Co-founders of Eco & The Flamingo, Chicago’s first zero-waste shop. Best friends Jackie and Bethany opened their shop in 2020 amidst the pandemic. They saw a need in their community and they now supply refills and zero waste options to the residents of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
‘Stop The Bleed’ initiative teaches people to save lives

Dr. Grace Chang, Mount Sinai general surgeon and chair of the Stop The Bleed program, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how this new initiative teaches ordinary people bleeding control techniques that may come in handy in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Extremely Local News: CTA trains get a new look

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Law Allowing A Lightning-Fast $170 Boot For Leaving Your Car In A Private Lot Could Be Expanded Citywide: Innovative Parking Solutions wants City Council approval to operate citywide, calling booting the “modern” approach to parking enforcement.
CHICAGO, IL
How McDonald’s in Homewood supports the community

Christine Lott, McDonald’s Homewood Owner Operator, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about how long they’ve been in Homewood, the numerous ways they have been able to support the community, and how they help with the local 4th of July parades. Christine also tells Anna what she knows about the highly coveted ‘secret menu items.’
HOMEWOOD, IL
Three signs of Medicare fraud every senior and caregiver should know

Ari Parker, J.D. Lead Licensed Advisor & Senior Medicare Advisor at Chapter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss ways you can avoid becoming a victim of Medicare fraud and three signs to look for to in order to sniff out a scammer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
The Mincing Rascals 7.6.22: Highland Park mass shooting, gun control, and red flag laws

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals discuss the mass shooting in Highland Park. The red flags were there, but why wasn’t more done to prevent the shooter from obtaining guns? Gov. J.B. Pritzker is mandating grocers and gas station owners to display signs informing customers of the one-year suspension in the state’s 1% grocery tax and a six-month delay in the next automatic inflation adjustment to the state gas tax. Is this just an election year stunt by the Pritzker administration? A proposal is on the table that would allow anybody to go topless at all Evanston beaches. Do the Rascals think this is a good idea? The Rascals also put a bow on last week’s primary election. What were the biggest takeaways from Darren Bailey’s win? Also, John recommends checking out the Hulu series, ‘The Bear’ for a good story with some great Chicago scenery and music. And speaking of Chicago music, Austin listened to the latest Wilco record, ‘Cruel Country’ the entire Independence Day weekend. And finally, in case you missed it, check out Eric’s latest “Meet the Rascals” profile on our host John Williams.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Covering abortion travel costs might be tricky for companies in the U.S.

Brian Kropp, vice president at Gartner consulting firm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why companies that announced plans to offer travel benefits for employees who are seeking a abortion following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, might face a few hurdles. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL

