ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Pioneering Reno photojournalist enters women’s hall of fame

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455tGV_0gTlvAMU00
1 of 2

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The newest inductee to the Nevada Women’s Fund Hall of Fame is Marilyn Newton, a longtime newspaper photographer who helped blaze the trail for other female journalists in the state a half-century ago.

Newton, 77, spent 52 years at the Reno Gazette Journal and still makes photos for the Reno Rodeo, Reno Air Races and Reno Balloon Races, as well as at old mining ghost towns she’s published a book about.

The Nevada Newspaper Association said Newton was believed to be the first woman hired as a full-time newspaper photographer in Nevada when it inducted her into its hall of fame in 2015.

“It was a man’s world when I started, but I had a lot of people that supported me and turned me loose and let me go,” she told the Gazette Journal last week.

Newton, who formally was inducted into the fund’s hall of fame Thursday night, said she applauds women of all industries who have blazed trails for others and hopes that there are many more to come.

Her advice to other women?

“Don’t be afraid,” she said. “Get out and do it.”

The fund established in 1982 supports women and families through recognition and education scholarships to hep increase their chances for a self-sufficient future.

“Her legacy will endure for decades through the other ambitious women she has influenced,” said Ila Achtabowski, President and CEO of Nevada Women’s Fund.

As a child, Newton remembers her mother running the circulation department of the Nevada Appeal in Carson City, which is how Newton and her twin sister became papergirls.

When she was 12, Newton published her first story: a two-paragraph sports brief. The following year, she used her first camera, a Kodak Brownie, to snap what would become her first published photo.

Her first job in a newsroom was as a “Girl Friday″ — fetching coffee and running errands — at the Reno Evening Gazette in 1963, she said.

Within a week, she wrote her first front-page story and within six months was carrying a camera. She switched to the Nevada State Journal and photojournalism full-time in 1967.

At the time, the most prominent role women had there was writing for the “Society” section. But she soon started responding to spot news with her camera, and her photographs impressed the editors.

“I didn’t let anything stand in my way,” she said.

Over the past half-century, Newton captured many of northern Nevada’s most historic moments — from floods to notorious crime scenes. She photographed every president from Lyndon B. Johnson to Barack Obama, and countless celebrities in between, including John Wayne on a movie set.

But of all the photos she took during her newspaper career, she said her favorite is still a 1977 image of police drawing their guns on murderer Jay Garrett after a high-speed chase.

By then, she’d developed a relationship with local officers that made it possible to be close enough to capture the moment before they shot and arrested Garrett, who was sentenced to life in prison.

“Treat everybody with respect,” Newton said. “You’ll get a lot farther that way.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada casinos awarded over $30 million in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming Casino said they awarded more than $30 million dollars to players during the month of June. The announcement was made in a press release and noted that players won jackpots of $10,000 or more at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, and Jokers Wild.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Dairy Farmers award $15,000 in scholarship money to Nevada high school students

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada recently announced that two Nevada high school students have been awarded $15,000 in scholarship money. Students were selected based on submissions that demonstrated their ability to create a dairy based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Reno, NV
Entertainment
City
Reno, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KDWN

Northern Nevada: September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge won’t decide until a hearing in September whether to proceed to trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus on Tuesday he disagrees. She set a Sept. 12 hearing to hear arguments at a preliminary hearing.
FERNLEY, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Video shows horse slammed to ground in Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
John Wayne
kunr.org

Some Mountain West cities rank among most dangerous for pedestrians

The two biggest cities in Northern Nevada are two of the most dangerous for people walking across the street, according to Insurify, an online platform for insurance rates. In Sparks, the rate of drivers cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian is more than 500% higher than the national average. In neighboring Reno, it’s more than 400% higher.
RENO, NV
sierranevadaally.org

Stewart Indian School leaves behind a complicated history

Five or six years ago, I took a night class on Wašiw [Washoe] language and culture offered through Western Nevada College in Douglas County. During that time, I learned the story of the probable-penguin who kept pine nuts in his pouch and threw them across the hills leading to the pine forests throughout the region. I learned about Ong, the giant reptilian bird who lived in a spire in the middle of Lake Tahoe and would snatch unsuspecting people from the shores to devour. I also learned that the Wašiw language was dying.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photojournalist#Scholarships#The Reno Gazette Journal#Reno Balloon Races#The Gazette Journal#Nevada Women S Fund
thetahoeweekly.com

Lake Tahoe’s clarity drops in 2021

Lake Tahoe’s clarity decreased 2 feet in 2021 to 61 feet, down from 63 feet in 2020, according to the annual State of the Lake Report released on July 6. A broader look at clarity measurements shows there is no pattern of consistent clarity improvement over the past 20 years. The lake also has not fully recovered from a spike of fine particles that flowed into its waters after the extremely wet year of 2017.
LIFESTYLE
8 News Now

3 years ago: Earthquake rattles Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years ago today, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Las Vegas valley. It rattled nerves even though the epicenter was about 150 miles away. The quake came a day after the July 4, 2019, earthquake, which measured 6.4. Both were centered a few miles from Ridgecrest, California. The pair of quakes caused only minor damage in Las Vegas, but they cracked roads and caused some damage in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Covid cases rising in parts of Nevada

ELKO – Covid-19 cases in Elko County doubled in June, as the virus continues to kill an average of two people per day statewide. There have been only three Covid-related deaths in Elko County over the past four months. The county’s rate of daily confirmed cases increased from three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO ) - The first openly gay Miss Nevada was crowned Friday, July 1, 2022 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. Her name is Heather Renner and she calls Reno home. Shortly after her win KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked her to share a...
STATELINE, NV
Record-Courier

Parade greets Fourth in Nevada's oldest town

Genoa’s Fourth of July Parade might actually get longer as it makes its way around Mormon Station State Historic Park. The parade has certainly become more popular as residents lined Nixon and Main streets while members of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department blocked traffic. The parade marched twice through the park before dispersing.
Nevada Appeal

Carson City man gets 25 years in California murder

A 63-year-old Carson City man was sentenced in May to 25 years to life in prison for killing a Newport Beach, Calif., man. The Los Angeles Times reported Anthony Thomas Garcia was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder on March 30, 2021. He was convicted of killing 81-year-old Abelardo...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy