Hattiesburg, MS

Best, worst rated hotels in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – People come from far and wide to visit or pass through Hattiesburg. Some people come to explore all the city has to offer and others pass through the Hub City as they travel to another destination. So, what kind of hotels does Hattiesburg have to offer these travelers?

Tripadvisor allows travelers to rate the hotels they stay at in the Hub City. There’s about 36 accommodations in Hattiesburg.

Here’s the ones that were rated the lowest:

Deluxe Inn 1.0

This hotel is on Broadway Drive and was rated 1.0 by two guests. One reviewers said it was a “disgusting hotel.”

Intown Suites Hattiesburg 1.5

This hotel is located on West Park Drive. Of the 11 total reviews, 9 rated the hotel “terrible.” Reviewers who gave the hotel a bad review noted issues with business hours and staff.

Executive Inn 1.5

Located on U.S. Highway 49 North, 14 guests gave this hotel a “terrible” rating. Those reviewers said they experienced bugs and poor customer service during their stays.

Sunset Inn Hattiesburg 1.5

This hotel is located on U.S. Highway 49 North. Four guests rated their experience at this hotel as “terrible.” Two of those reviewers mentioned rude maids.

Budget Inn 1.5

This hotel is also located on U.S. Highway 49 North. Two guests rated the hotel as “poor” and “terrible.” One said the hotel was “cheap” and the other said it was “filthy.”

Here’s the ones that were rated the highest:

Hilton Garden Inn Hattiesburg 4.0

This hotel is located on Plaza Drive and rated “excellent” by 312 guests. Many reviewers commented on the hotel’s friendly staff.

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hattiesburg 4.0

This hotel is located on Lundy Lane. Of the 421 reviews, over half were rated “very good” or “excellent.” Guests noted the hotel’s cleanliness and reasonable prices.

Best Western Premier University Inn 4.5

This hotel is located on Plaza Drive. Over 200 guests rated their experience as “excellent.” Reviewers said the hotel is quiet and that they had a “peaceful” stay.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Hattiesburg 4.5

This is another of the hotels located on Plaza Drive. Almost 200 reviewers rated this hotel “excellent.” Guests commented on the hotel’s modern look and comfortable beds.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hattiesburg 4.5

Hattiesburg’s #1 ranked hotel is on Westover Drive. Nearly 500 guests rated their experience as “excellent.” Reviewers said this hotel is clean, comfortable and conveniently located.

WJTV 12

Forrest General receives organ donation awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital (FGH) and its Critical Car-Patient Care Services administrative director, Bryan Buckley, received Spero Awards for work in organ donation. According to Pine Belt News, the awards were presented by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) during its 9th annual award ceremony on Thursday. Forrest General Hospital was recipient […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
daystech.org

Local country music band Chapel Hart preparing for America’s Got Talent

The band Chapel Hart stopped by News 25 at present to speak about their nation music journey and their preparations for America’s Got Talent auditions. The Poplarville natives began their music journey in 2018, consisting of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle. After mind storming, the nation music trio got here up with title Chapel Hart taking their title from a church of their hometown. “So, we decided to take our show on the road. We started in New Orleans, did a lot of Nashville, then kind of branched out to all over the world after that.”
POPLARVILLE, MS
