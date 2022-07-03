Best, worst rated hotels in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – People come from far and wide to visit or pass through Hattiesburg. Some people come to explore all the city has to offer and others pass through the Hub City as they travel to another destination. So, what kind of hotels does Hattiesburg have to offer these travelers?

Tripadvisor allows travelers to rate the hotels they stay at in the Hub City. There’s about 36 accommodations in Hattiesburg.

Here’s the ones that were rated the lowest:

Deluxe Inn 1.0

This hotel is on Broadway Drive and was rated 1.0 by two guests. One reviewers said it was a “disgusting hotel.”

Intown Suites Hattiesburg 1.5

This hotel is located on West Park Drive. Of the 11 total reviews, 9 rated the hotel “terrible.” Reviewers who gave the hotel a bad review noted issues with business hours and staff.

Executive Inn 1.5

Located on U.S. Highway 49 North, 14 guests gave this hotel a “terrible” rating. Those reviewers said they experienced bugs and poor customer service during their stays.

Sunset Inn Hattiesburg 1.5

This hotel is located on U.S. Highway 49 North. Four guests rated their experience at this hotel as “terrible.” Two of those reviewers mentioned rude maids.

Budget Inn 1.5

This hotel is also located on U.S. Highway 49 North. Two guests rated the hotel as “poor” and “terrible.” One said the hotel was “cheap” and the other said it was “filthy.”

Here’s the ones that were rated the highest:

Hilton Garden Inn Hattiesburg 4.0

This hotel is located on Plaza Drive and rated “excellent” by 312 guests. Many reviewers commented on the hotel’s friendly staff.

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hattiesburg 4.0

This hotel is located on Lundy Lane. Of the 421 reviews, over half were rated “very good” or “excellent.” Guests noted the hotel’s cleanliness and reasonable prices.

Best Western Premier University Inn 4.5

This hotel is located on Plaza Drive. Over 200 guests rated their experience as “excellent.” Reviewers said the hotel is quiet and that they had a “peaceful” stay.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Hattiesburg 4.5

This is another of the hotels located on Plaza Drive. Almost 200 reviewers rated this hotel “excellent.” Guests commented on the hotel’s modern look and comfortable beds.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hattiesburg 4.5

Hattiesburg’s #1 ranked hotel is on Westover Drive. Nearly 500 guests rated their experience as “excellent.” Reviewers said this hotel is clean, comfortable and conveniently located.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.