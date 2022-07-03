What’s going on around Mississippi in July?
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi.
Here’s what’s going on in Central Mississippi:
- July 6 – Summertime Stories with Merida – Jackson
- July 7 – Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic – Jackson
- July 7 – Classic’s in the Courtyard’s Happy Hour – Vicksburg
- July 8 – Ocean Documentary Large-screen Viewing – Vicksburg
- July 8-10 – Youth Summer Production 2022: “The Lightning Thief “ – Vicksburg
- July 9 – Twilight Concerts at Renaissance – Ridgeland
- July 9 – Kids Bike Day at the Quarry – Jackson
- July 10 – Brandon Beatdown Summer Short Track Series – Brandon
- July 11 – Murder Mystery Dinner – Jackson
- July 11-16 – Natchez Fashion Week 2022 – Natchez
- July 13 – Summertime Stories with Mirabel – Jackson
- July 14 – Summer Movie Night at Duling Hall – Jackson
- July 15 – High Tea at Sunnyside – Natchez
- July 16 – Chris Stapleton performance – Brandon
- July 16 – Vicksburg Farmer’s Market – Vicksburg
- July 16 – Mississippi Genealogical Society Annual Seminar – Pearl
- July 16 – Neon Night at the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Jackson
- July 20 – Summertime Stories with Raya – Jackson
- July 21 – Ritz on the River – Vicksburg
- July 27 – Summertime Stories with Ariel – Jackson
- July 28 – Summer Movie Night at Duling Hall – Jackson
- July 29 – Taste of Vicksburg – Eleana Reel and Clarissa Behr Davis in Concert – Vicksburg
- July 30 – Ready, Set, Back to School Festival – Jackson
- July 30 – Summer of Sours – Vicksburg
Here’s what’s going on in the Pine Belt:
- July 5 – MS Museum of Natural Science – Hattiesburg
- July 6 – Backyard Jam Sessions – Hattiesburg
- July 6 – Open Mic Night – Laurel
- July 7 – Open Mic Comedy Night at Southern Prohibition – Hattiesburg
- July 7 – Carey Dinner Theatre: “By Strouse” – Hattiesburg
- July 7 – Movies Under the Stars – Hattiesburg
- July 8 – Mom’s Night at Colludium – Hattiesburg
- July 9 – Blues & BBQ – Hattiesburg
- July 9 – Down & Dirty Ride – Laurel
- July 9 – Fooshee’s Forecast & Organized Grime at the Thirsty Hippo – Hattiesburg
- July 10 – Sunday Night Laughs Camo & Comedy Show – Hattiesburg
- July 10 – Kittie Yoga for HHAR – Columbia
- July 12 – Pub Trivia – Hattiesburg
- July 16 – Brisket & Ribs BBQ Class – Sumrall
- July 16 – 5th Annual Animal Shelter Benefit Pageant – Laurel
- July 17 – Back 2 School Giveaway – Hattiesburg
- July 21 – Steel Magnolias Dinner Theater – Sumrall
- July 22 – Wine Down Downtown – Laurel
- July 23 – Outdoor Movie – Moselle
- July 28 – Summer Sale Advisory – Laurel
- July 30 – Big ‘Burg Ride – Hattiesburg
- July 30 – Sumrall Cinema – Sumrall
- July 30 – HCAC July Art Market – Hattiesburg
Don't forget about the waterparks open this summer around Mississippi. Not a fan of the water? Here's some other outdoor activities you can try.
