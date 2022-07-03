ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s going on around Mississippi in July?

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi.

Mark your calendar and don’t forget to check out 12 News’ Gas Tank Getaways that you can take right now.

Here’s what’s going on in Central Mississippi:

Here’s what’s going on in the Pine Belt:

Don’t forget about the waterparks open this summer around Mississippi. Not a fan of the water? Here’s some other outdoor activities you can try.

Comments / 3

James prescott
3d ago

What is going on is we the constitutional conservatives are taking our great state of Mississippi back and making Mississippi great again

Reply(1)
3
