Nevada County, CA

Containment grows on Rices Fire in Nevada County | Evacuations, maps, updates

 3 days ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Favorable weather conditions bolstered the fight against the Rices Fire in Nevada County on Sunday. Crews were able to boost containment to 55%. It's been five days since the Rices Fire started Tuesday near Rices Crossing in Nevada County. The blaze is no longer threatening any buildings...

CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Gain Significant Containment, Some Amador County Evacuation Warnings Downgraded

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9 p.m. Acreage and containment remained steady from the afternoon, Cal Fire said a press conference. There has been no reported damage to structures. The Amador County sheriff said residents were able to return home to the area of the Butte Mountain Road corridor to the Clinton Road intersection. Two people were arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail after being found in evacuation zones, the sheriff said. The Amador and Calaveras County sheriff’s offices both said law enforcement officials would remain in the evacuated areas. 4:50...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Mandatory evacuations expanded in Amador County for Electra Fire

AMADOR COUNTY -- Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded Tuesday afternoon due to the Electra Fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, residents are being told to refer to a map posted to the Amadore County Sheriff's Facebook page. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings due to the encroaching are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. A map of the area affected can be found here.Road...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
'Very fast, very scary': Olivehurst neighborhood fire under investigation in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — All evacuation orders and warnings that were issued in Yuba County due to structure fires in Olivehurst Saturday have been lifted, authorities said. There are, however, roadblocks up on Ardmore Avenue between 9th and 11th avenues, and Fleming Way between 9th and 11th avenues. Fire crews remained on 11th Avenue into Saturday night.
Truckee River Canyon restoration on tap

California Trout and Truckee Donner Land Trust were recently awarded $26,500 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada for river access and restoration in the Truckee River Canyon. The two nonprofits will work together this summer to restore and improve a popular Truckee River access point in the Truckee River Canyon along Interstate 80, roughly 1.4 miles east of the Farad exit.
TRUCKEE, CA
13 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in Rices Fire in Nevada County

NEVADA CITY -- Improving weather helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian, authorities said Thursday.The Rices Fire remained at 904 acres while containment increased to 20%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.Injuries from the fire were heat-related problems, such as dehydration, fire officials said.RELATED ARTICLE: Rices Fire: evacuation warnings issued in Yuba CountyThe wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. It burned that structure and three nearby outbuildings, fire officials said.Some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday as firefighters made progress but Cal Fire said 250 homes and other structures in small nearby communities remained under threat.The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.Full containment is expected by Sunday, officials said.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Power restored to 3.8k SMUD customers in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Electricity has been restored to nearly 3,800 SMUD customers who lost power in the downtown area of Sacramento Sunday, the utilities provider said. Around 3,800 customers lost power in downtown Sacramento between 12:40 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, SMUD officials say. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
