Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is being praised for recent off-duty heroics after he saved twin 2-year-old children who nearly drowned. The 22-year-old Georgia officer was on his way home after work on May 16 when he heard a report that a child had just been pulled out of a residential swimming pool. He immediately responded, only to find two small children laying unconscious next to the pool.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO