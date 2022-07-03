ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

LIST: Places to get refreshing, cold desserts

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u71MO_0gTluVgi00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Drinking water and finding a cool place is a great way to keep cool during the hot summer months. But adding a refreshing snow cone, a cup of chilled ice cream, or even smooth yogurt, can make that time of cooling down even more invigorating.

5 mouthwatering places to eat brunch around Jackson

Here’s a list of places that sells cold and refreshing desserts that will sure to help you cool down from the blistering summer heat.

Central Mississippi:

Pine Belt

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Headliners announced for Red Brick Roads Festival

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 6th Annual Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival will take place in Olde Towne Clinton on August 26-27, 2022. The steering committee announced Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will be headlining on Saturday evening, and Happy Landing will headline the Friday evening lineup. Attendees will be able to […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Families watch fireworks show in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families packed Liberty Park in Madison for this year’s fireworks show on Sunday, July 3. The event featured vendors, food trucks and a fireworks show. Participants said it provided them a chance to bring their families out for a fun time, as well as a chance to connect with other members […]
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
City
Ellisville, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Jackson, MS
Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Roosevelt State Park

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the country are traveling for the 4th of July, but a bunch of our travelers aren’t traveling very far. For another Gas Tank Getaway, this place in Central Mississippi is a popular weekend spot, even for people who live right down the road. Boats skim across the water, […]
MORTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to keep pets safe during 4th of July fireworks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As fireworks are set off tonight, some pets will be startled by the loud noises. However, there are a number of ways to keep your furry friends safe this Fourth of July. Officials said pets tend to go missing on this day. Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders advises pet owners to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Back2School health, wellness fest to be held at JHCHC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Back2School Health and Wellness Fest 2022 from July 18 to 29. Get a head start on the new school year while a variety of local providers offer health and wellness resources for children and families including: School physicals Vaccines […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Summer Heat#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Yard Milkshake Bar#Sons Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approaches 2-week mark for boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is no clear date on when Jackson’s citywide boil water notice will be lifted. The city has been under a boil water notice for almost two weeks. Some neighbors said they’re anxious about the current conditions of the city’s water system. “I feel they need to come to a conclusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hundreds of people line up for Watermelon Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K brought hundreds of runners and walkers out in Jackson on the Fourth of July. Nearly 900 participants lined up outside the Mississippi Ag Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive. Following the race, fresh cold watermelon...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Recently opened restaurants in the Jackson area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Jackson from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #4. The Cleaners by Pizza Shack – Rating: 3.5 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar – Address: 237 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042 – […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLBT

Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend. After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sunny weather results in sweet Smith County watermelon crop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather is the make or break for Smith County’s prized watermelons. Brenda Langham and her family have been selling Smith County watermelons and other produce from the Old Farmers’ Market in Jackson for decades. So, 3 on Your Side went straight to the source to find out how this year’s crop is doing.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

God has bigger plans for you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Just because you don’t see a way, doesn’t mean God doesn’t have a way for you. God has big plans for you..bigger than anything you have seen in the past.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution at Tougaloo Community Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Tuesday, July 5. Distribution will take place at the Tougaloo Community Center located at 318 Vine Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Neighbors will be limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies […]
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Jackson; $35,000 ticket won in Holmes County

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket in the Monday, July 4 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors see recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans take Vitamin D supplements daily, but too much of the vitamin can be bad for you. Doctors said they have seen a recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses.   Doctors typically recommend 50,000 units of Vitamin D a week for those with vitamin deficiencies.  However, taking more than […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy