LIST: Places to get refreshing, cold desserts
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Drinking water and finding a cool place is a great way to keep cool during the hot summer months. But adding a refreshing snow cone, a cup of chilled ice cream, or even smooth yogurt, can make that time of cooling down even more invigorating.5 mouthwatering places to eat brunch around Jackson
Here’s a list of places that sells cold and refreshing desserts that will sure to help you cool down from the blistering summer heat.
Central Mississippi:
- Baskin-Robbins – Jackson
- Bop’s Frozen Custard – Ridgeland
- Chillin on the Rez – Brandon
- Clinton Sno Biz – Clinton
- Fondren Fro-Yo – Jackson
- Heavenly Sno & Espresso -Pearl
- ICE’s CORNER – Flowood
- Nandy’s Candy – Jackson
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt – Pearl
- Sno Cafe – Raymond
- The Snoasis – Brandon
- The Yard Milkshake Bar – Flowood
- Tropical Sno – Richland
Pine Belt
- Alpine Snow – Hattiesburg
- Baskin-Robbins – Hattiesburg
- Conni Cone Snowballs – Hattiesburg
- KaRazy Kones – Ellisville
- Marble Slab Creamery – Hattiesburg
- Nannie Mac’s – Hattiesburg
- Snow Boogers – Hattiesburg
- Sno Stop – Hattiesburg
- Sullivan and Sons Co – Laurel
- The Yard Milkshake Bar – Hattiesburg
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0