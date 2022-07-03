ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3hYi_0gTluGh300

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities.

A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”

From a napkin, to land in South Fulton County — Washington and his team turned his dream into reality with the South Park Cottages in College Park.

Washington is from Atlanta and grew up in the community. He asked himself how he could be a developer and entrepreneur in a different way.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Being a native of Southwest Atlanta and growing up in this community, I had a bit of a crisis of conscience,” said Washington. “I said, well I want to continue to be a real estate developer and entrepreneur, and yes the goal is to make a profit, but can I do it a different way?”

His development of the micro homes is the “different way.” The one- and two-bedroom micro homes are between 350 and 600 square feet. There are 29 units and they all sold out within two months of their launch at a price point between $200,000 to $230,000.

Alexia Gosier, 25, who works as a teacher, said she was shocked by the dramatic jump in average home prices, but decided it was the best thing to go from renting to buying.

“This was affordable to me and the price point that I could afford on just my teaching salary,” said Gosier.

With micro homes, owners can save on mortgage payments and utilities, and since they take up less space, they pay lower property taxes as well.

Washington said such homes are a solid option for first-time home buyers, people looking to downsize, and people pushed out of their neighborhoods by gentrification.

“Homeownership, in particular for minorities in Atlanta, has continued to drop. We have to be able to find some mechanism, especially for those who are fresh out of college, those who are downsizing, those who are empty-nesters, they need options,” said Washington.

Washington is also trying to provide more housing options for the south metro.

“South Park Cottages is the first black and minority-built micro community in the United States. We’re proud of that,” said Washington.

The South Park Cottages are currently under construction.

Next up is a community union city. Washington said he has his sights set on the heart of Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

K9 has leg amputated after being shot during Gwinnett County stand-off The police department released photos of Kai leaving the vet and heading home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Christi Christian
3d ago

wow!! I guess he did make some money if the houses are only 350-600sqr feet, for $200,000?!! that's still high priced for such a small place.

Reply(1)
12
Cheryl Lynn
3d ago

His needs to happen more and more. People need to stop looking at their home as a status symbol and see it as a refuge from the world. The more stuff you have the more chaos you have. Live smaller in peace.

Reply(1)
11
Frosty
3d ago

only the rich will be able to have more than. 150sqft. This is insane work hard and do well and your reward I'd smaller than a studio apartment. Jesus.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Fulton County, GA
Business
County
Fulton County, GA
City
College Park, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
atlantaagentmagazine.com

New real estate company to develop apartments on former food-truck lot

A newly created, Atlanta-focused multifamily investment firm recently broke ground on a 210-unit, class-A community at the site of the former Atlanta Food Truck Park on the Upper Westside. The Howell, as the development will be known, is located at 1850 Howell Mill Road. It will have one-, two- and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak. The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross. IT appeared to be in an area where construction was going on. Officials said a two-inch line was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Grading Begins For New Life Plan Community on Maple Street

Updated 7/5/2022: Grading has started on a new life plan community in Carrollton. See below for the original text from a 2021 article we published. For information on Taco Bell and Elliano’s Coffee click here. Start your golf carts! A new destination for residents eager to spend their later...
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Real Estate Developer#Atlanta Police#Channel 2 Action News
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS 46

Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate

Cobb County, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported that COVID has risen to the category of high community transmission in both Cobb and Douglas counties. Masks are currently being required in the Cobb County courthouse complex due to the rising level. The counties are also offering Pfizer...
COBB COUNTY, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Shoe Manufacturer Announces $20 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia footwear manufacturer plans to expand...
GEORGIA STATE
John Thompson

New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center. According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.
CUMMING, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy