ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Backstage Reactions On WWE Money In The Bank Moving To Smaller Venue

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs noted, WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event was originally scheduled for a larger venue in Las Vegas. Due to low ticket sales, the company felt it was best to move the event from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena nearby, which ultimately sold out by...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Titus O’Neil Comments On Fred Rosser’s NJPW Strong Title Win

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser recently won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship — a major accomplishment for him, and that is something his former Prime Time Players tag team partner is pleased to see. In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, WWE Hall Of Famer Titus O’Neil...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shotzi Addresses Fans’ Concerns After Deleting Her Twitter Account

Just one day after posting a lengthy message to address criticism regarding the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, “WWE SmackDown” Superstar Shotzi has decided to deactivate her Twitter account. The former “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champion had been receiving negative comments in regards to a botched spot with Alexa Bliss during Sunday’s match, but that’s not the full reason for her deleting her Twitter profile, as we learned when Shotzi took to Instagram to update her fan base on the decision she has made.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Results For 7/8

Before tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, WWE taped this Friday’s episode of “NXT Level Up.”. This week’s show featured matches with Myles Borne (who made his WWE debut on the June 17 episode of “Level Up”), Dante Chen, and Yulisa Leon. As noted, on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Believes AEW Will Utilize New Star Better Than WWE Did

AEW has consistently brought in new talent when they’ve become available, and Claudio Castagnoli became the newest member of the roster at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in a huge signing for the company. On the latest episode of “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” the wrestling legend made it clear...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Smackdown Interviewer Names Her Favorite Stars To Improvise With

Backstage interviews are a crucial part of WWE storytelling, and those who are in charge of asking the questions have a lot of responsibility in carving those segments out, including “WWE SmackDown’s” Sarah Schreiber. In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman, she admitted to loving...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star Gets A New Name And Gimmick

WWE NXT UK standout A-Kid had a brief run on “NXT 2.0.” in March, wrestling a pair of matches against Grayson Waller and KUSHIDA. He would also wrestle a Three-Way match against Cameron Grimes and Roderick Strong before disappearing from WWE TV. During his time away, A-Kid was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How Did The Fourth Of July Affect Ratings For WWE Raw?

“WWE Raw” had to compete against Independence Day this past Monday, and viewers chose to let freedom ring over the wrestling ring. Wrestlenomics just released the rating numbers for the 7/4 edition of “Raw,” which gathered an average viewership of 1,563,000 — a 20% drop in total viewership from the previous week. It’s “Raw’s” lowest total viewership since May 30.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Addresses DX And NWO Comparisons

Two of the most iconic and game-changing factions of all time were in competing companies during the same era — D-Generation X in WWE and the New World Order in WCW. On “Insight with Chris Van Vliet”, former member of DX and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed comparisons between the two well-known factions.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Randy Orton
wrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega Wants To Bring Certain Aspect Back To Wrestling

One part of the art that is professional wrestling that will always stand out is brilliant storytelling with a great payoff. While on Twitch with CEOGaming, the longest-reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega revealed which of his recent on-screen Championship stories he felt especially pleased with. “I was confident doing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Is Tony Khan Open To An AEW Vs WWE Supershow?

Could WWE and AEW, the two biggest promotions in the modern wrestling industry, ever team up for a joint show? According to AEW President Tony Khan, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Hart Reveals Interesting Note About Shawn Michaels’ WWE Theme Song

A good theme song will help a crowd get excited for a wrestler and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has one of the most recognizable WWE theme songs of all time. While speaking with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart revealed an interesting note on Shawn Michaels’ theme.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on the WWE NXT Creative Team

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels continues to be in charge of the entire WWE NXT 2.0 brand. According to PWInsider, the NXT 2.0 creative team continues to report to Bruce Prichard, the Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, who is now also serving as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, while Michaels is in charge of the entire brand.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Wwe Money In The Bank#Combat#Ufc
wrestlinginc.com

Mad TV Star Recalls Being Booed Out Of The Building

Will Sasso is no stranger to the wrestling business nor to television, and he respects the wrestlers that can balance both. The “Mad TV” star recently sat down on “Casual Conversations” to talk about his stints in the squared circle which included an angle with Bret Hart back in WCW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Miro Shares Insight Into Why He Signed A Multi-Year AEW Deal

Shortly after Miro returned to AEW at their “Dynamite” tapings in Los Angeles, word came out confirming that “The Redeemer” had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. The new deal came after Miro signed what he described as a “discount” deal with AEW when he first joined them in 2020, and both sides appear to be happy to be together for the long haul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Does Goldberg Watch His Matches?

It’s serendipitous that Goldberg owns one of the most popular undefeated streaks in all of wrestling, because he’s a perfectionist. “I don’t really like to watch anything that I ‘performed’ in,” Goldberg said in conversation with Rich Eisen on his daily radio show. “I’m always quite critical of myself, whether it’s a documentary [referring to his upcoming A&E biography] or whether it’s a live performance. I’m just that meathead that always like perfection.”
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Reveals Original Plans For The Undisputed Era In WWE

The Beatles. The Band. The Horsemen. Evolution. History has shown that Four members is a solid number for groups. While speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on “The Kurt Angle Show”, AEW Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Winner Adam Cole discussed the early days of The Undisputed Era — the group he, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong formed in 2017. Initially, the group was supposed to be a trio. “[Cole], Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, and that was it,” the former-WWE NXT Champion said. WWE was apparently in agreement with Cole, reportedly telling them, “‘It’s not going to be a group that expands more and more,'” but when Bobby Fish was sidelined with an injury and Roderick Strong was pitched as a fourth member of the group, all three men felt the need to make an exception.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Benoit Trends Following IMPACT Star’s Comments

Chris Benoit was trending Wednesday night courtesy a tweet from IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. It all began when a fan pointed out how wrestlers still speak glowingly about Benoit’s in-ring prowess, only to ensure they aren’t “excusing what happened” on that fateful weekend in June 2007.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Comments On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been in the news recently and not for good reason. The WWE lifer has been involved in ongoing investigations first reported by the “Wall Street Journal” regarding an affair he had with a former employee. The investigation claimed that McMahon increased the salary of said employee during the time the misconduct was occurring and then supplied the employee with a large sum of money to keep quiet about the situation. This led to Vince dropping his title of Chairman and CEO and handing it over to his daughter, Stephanie, for the foreseeable future.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Said to Be “Satisfying and Growing Their Fanbase” With the Current Product

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke about current statistics for WWE, including attendance, television viewership, and merchandise, on a episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “The one thing that was really notable to me is the WWE stuff was generally pretty decent. It was up a little bit, most of the shows. There’s a big one in Houston, very big advance for a TV taping. The (Madison Square) Garden’s up. Most of the shows are up. AEW, most of them are down a little bit, most of the recent ones. The debuts obviously have been huge – the Detroit debut was very strong, obviously Los Angeles debut couldn’t have been better. But the cities that they’re going back to, they are down. The AEW stuff to me is kinda understandable when most of the top guys are out of action right now. There’s so many injuries, so that’s gonna hurt a little bit. But WWE being up was interesting to me. Almost across the board, whatever they are doing… another interesting thing about that is they’re up (and) one of their biggest drawing cards Roman Reigns is not even on these shows other than Nashville (SummerSlam), which is doing pretty well. Whatever it is, there’s definitely an upswing in interest in the product, for whatever reason. So that was kind of an interesting thing to see.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy