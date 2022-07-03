Unique AirBnBs around the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – AirBnBs have become a popular choice for people who prefer to live like a local during a trip to a new place. These accommodations are hosted by every day people, not hotel companies. Each spot feels unique and gives travelers a peek into local living.

The Pine Belt offers plenty of spots for travelers to stay at. There’s quite some unique, whimsical places to stay. Let’s take a look at which unique stays travelers have enjoyed the most.

The Cottage on the Green

This charming guest house in Hattiesburg has a mini putting green next to it and a swimming pool in front. It sits on the backside of an acre parcel behind the main house near a wedding venue. The stay boasts a 5.0 star rating.

Relaxing Tiny House Experience

This tiny house is in Petal. Guests have access to their own private sauna and a shared saltwater pool. The host describes this property as “relaxing.” This spot is conveniently located off Old Highway 42. Guests gave this spot a 5.0 star rating.

Lazy Leaf River Estate

This cabin overlooks the Leaf River in Moselle on 4.5 acres of land. The host says this property is great for kayaking or fishing. Guests have access to a an outdoor entertainment area and a BBQ grill. Guests gave this site a 4.96 star rating.

’66 Avion Camper with Pool and Yard Games

This newly renovated vintage camper is in a forested area in Hattiesburg. This site comes with a deck, pool and games. It even has all your kitchen needs. This stay has a 4.95 star rating.

The Leaf River Yacht Club

This cabin gives guests the full camping experience. Guests have beachfront access to the Leaf River in Petal. Six kayaks are available, as well as plenty of other outdoor activity opportunities. Guests gave this site a 4.92 star rating.

Apartment in Downtown Laurel

Guests stay above a local business in Downtown Laurel at this site. Guests stay within walking distance to all of Downtown Laurel’s perks. This property has a 4.92 rating.

Shindig Tiny Home – Longleaf Tiny House

Guests stay directly on the Longleaf Trace in the Longleaf Piney Resort in Hattiesburg. This two-story tiny home also has games and a firepit for a true camping experience. This property has a 4.92 star rating.

Creekland Farms

This farm is on Little Black Creek in Hattiesburg. The host recommends guests enjoy a hike. Guests can even participate in farm duties. Guests gave this property a 4.98 star rating.

Did one of these spots catch your eye? Book a stay-cation and support local hosts. Recommend some of these spots the next time family or friends come in town to visit.

