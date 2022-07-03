ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Joins Backstreet Boys for ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Concert

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Backstreet Boys welcomed a hometown hero onstage during the group’s recent visit to Toronto.

Prior to closing their concert at the Budweiser Center on Saturday (July 2), the quintet introduced “sixth member” Drake for a duet of the boy band’s 1999 hit song “I Want It That Way.”

After walking out to thunderous applause from the surprised crowd, the superstar rapper explained how the track played a significant role in his adolescence.

“At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah … and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her,” Drake told the audience. “It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.”

Drizzy added that it was “one of the greatest songs of all time” before joyfully performing the classic tune alongside the act. During the rendition, the rapper included parts of his own song “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

“I Want It That Way,” from Backstreet Boys’ third studio album, Millennium , topped Billboard ‘s Pop Airplay chart following its release in 1999. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

Drake recently dropped his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind , which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in late June. The dance-influenced project marks the hip-hop giant’s 11th No. 1 on the chart.

Watch Drake and Backstreet Boys perform “I Want It That Way” here , and see a snippet of the performance below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Cardi B’s new song ‘Hot Shit’ with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B has today (June 1) released ‘Hot Shit’, a Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted song lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album. The track, which was first confirmed during an advert at the 2022 BET Awards late last month, was produced by hip-hop juggernaut Tay Kieth. On it, Cardi brings her signature bravado before welcoming Durk and West for their own flow-switching verses. Listen below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Toronto#I Want It That Way#Quintet
People

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins with Family Photo Featuring Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fiancee Expecting First Child Together

Twilight alum Peter Facinelli is expecting a second child with his fiance, actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Saturday with a few jokes for their fans. Harrison started it with a selfie showing she is pretty far along, explaining: "Not a burrito belly."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

Click here to read the full article. Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman. The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” The couple had announced their...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Over ‘Illness and Medical Advice’

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses canceled Tuesday night’s (July 5) planned gig at Scotland’s Glasgow Green on Monday due to unspecified medical issues. According to a statement posted on the band’s socials, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” GNR played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with surprise guest Carrie...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy