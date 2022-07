New Yorkers wishing for an escape to Mexico's beaches will soon be able to do so via a five-minute ferry ride. Gitano Island is officially welcoming guests to its newest location on Governors Island, and it's set to make visitors feel like they just landed in Tulum. With real sand and exotic plants surrounding gorgeous beach cabanas and bohemian decor, Gitano Island is the new summer hotspot to get a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO