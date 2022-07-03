Neighborhoods With the Oldest Residents

The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.

This trend is the result of several factors - both long and short term. For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades. Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s. More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration - particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic - have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population.

In some parts of the country, the median age is far higher than the national median. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. ZIP codes with the oldest populations. Among the places on this list, the median age of the population ranges from about 67 years to well over 80.

Most of the ZIP codes on this list are located in just two states: Arizona and Florida - Sun Belt states where winters tend to be mild, even warm. Favorable climates make many of these communities popular destinations for retirees. Several places, including Laguna Woods in California and The Villages in Florida are specifically designated as retirement communities. Here is a look at what it costs to retire comfortably in every state.

In most of the places on this list, residents appear to be less likely to be starting or raising a family. In all 50 of these ZIP codes, the share of households home to children under the age of 18 is far below the comparable nationwide share of 30.7%. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to raise a family.)

50. 92210

> Location: Indian Wells, California

> Median age (years): 66.8

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 2,266th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.8% -- 91st lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.7% -- 48th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 5,137 -- 8,267th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

49. 34242

> Location: Siesta Key, Florida

> Median age (years): 66.9

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 2,116th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 9.1% -- 286th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.5% -- 50th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 7,643 -- 10,313th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

48. 34145

> Location: Marco Island, Florida

> Median age (years): 66.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.8% -- 1,836th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.4% -- 170th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.9% -- 36th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 17,963 -- 6,625th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

47. 03907

> Location: Ogunquit, Maine

> Median age (years): 67.0

> Population enrolled in college: 4.1% -- 9,371st lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 6.9% -- 142nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 53.4% -- 56th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,137 -- 463rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

46. 34108

> Location: Pelican Bay, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 2,984th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.6% -- 184th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.2% -- 53rd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 17,177 -- 6,880th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

45. 33576

> Location: San Antonio, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.2

> Population enrolled in college: 3.4% -- 6,599th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 10.1% -- 358th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.4% -- 51st highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 4,512 -- 7,587th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

44. 33484

> Location: Delray Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.2

> Population enrolled in college: 3.5% -- 7,254th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.8% -- 266th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.5% -- 49th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 27,210 -- 4,186th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

43. 65747

> Location: Shell Knob, Missouri

> Median age (years): 67.2

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 2,202nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.2% -- 219th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 55.9% -- 43rd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,204 -- 5,727th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

42. 33477

> Location: Jupiter, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.4

> Population enrolled in college: 3.0% -- 5,236th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.1% -- 75th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.6% -- 41st highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 12,875 -- 8,430th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

41. 08202

> Location: Avalon, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 67.5

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 2,193rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.4% -- 172nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 55.4% -- 46th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,555 -- 1,845th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

40. 33957

> Location: Sanibel, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.5

> Population enrolled in college: 2.2% -- 2,773rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 6.5% -- 118th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.7% -- 40th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 7,378 -- 10,141st lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

39. 65724

> Location: Pittsburg, Missouri

> Median age (years): 67.6

> Population enrolled in college: 1.0% -- 563rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.8% -- 14th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 63.1% -- 17th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,180 -- 614th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

38. 33437

> Location: Boynton Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 67.7

> Population enrolled in college: 3.5% -- 7,036th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 9.1% -- 282nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 54.3% -- 52nd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 37,420 -- 2,252nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

37. 78633

> Location: Georgetown, Texas

> Median age (years): 67.7

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 2,107th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 10.5% -- 390th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.8% -- 38th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 26,632 -- 4,344th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

36. 85377

> Location: Carefree, Arizona

> Median age (years): 67.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.7% -- 314th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 4.3% -- 64th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.8% -- 37th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,589 -- 6,367th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

35. 95497

> Location: Sea Ranch, California

> Median age (years): 67.8

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 9.3% -- 304th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 58.7% -- 28th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,156 -- 534th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

34. 19930

> Location: Bethany Beach, Delaware

> Median age (years): 67.8

> Population enrolled in college: 4.7% -- 9,902nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.0% -- 74th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 63.4% -- 16th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,077 -- 5,497th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

33. 34223

> Location: Englewood, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.0

> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 862nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.2% -- 158th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 57.3% -- 35th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 18,500 -- 6,471st highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

32. 71909

> Location: Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

> Median age (years): 68.0

> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 8,057th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 9.9% -- 343rd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 58.2% -- 29th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 16,049 -- 7,264th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

31. 98340

> Location: Hansville, Washington

> Median age (years): 68.1

> Population enrolled in college: 3.0% -- 5,060th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.0% -- 202nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 58.0% -- 31st highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,421 -- 6,085th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

30. 33931

> Location: Fort Myers Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.1

> Population enrolled in college: 2.7% -- 4,262nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 2.3% -- 30th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 58.0% -- 30th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 10,984 -- 9,211th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

29. 34201

> Location: Bradenton, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.3

> Population enrolled in college: 3.6% -- 7,515th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 15.0% -- 1,287th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.0% -- 42nd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,729 -- 6,575th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

28. 72088

> Location: Fairfield Bay, Arkansas

> Median age (years): 68.3

> Population enrolled in college: 2.4% -- 3,389th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.1% -- 151st lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 56.7% -- 39th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 2,387 -- 4,105th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

27. 33446

> Location: Delray Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.8% -- 1,729th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 10.1% -- 351st lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 57.9% -- 32nd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 26,415 -- 4,404th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

26. 32976

> Location: Micco, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.4

> Population enrolled in college: 2.4% -- 3,447th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 2.0% -- 25th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 60.0% -- 25th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 9,109 -- 10,111th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

25. 34134

> Location: Bonita Springs, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.6

> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 792nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.4% -- 82nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 63.0% -- 19th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 15,208 -- 7,592nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

24. 85263

> Location: Rio Verde, Arizona

> Median age (years): 68.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 3.8% -- 58th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 68.8% -- 10th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 3,040 -- 5,420th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

23. 33480

> Location: Palm Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 68.8

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 1,494th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.8% -- 96th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 61.2% -- 22nd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 10,631 -- 9,378th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

22. 87935

> Location: Elephant Butte, New Mexico

> Median age (years): 68.8

> Population enrolled in college: 3.0% -- 5,049th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 4.3% -- 63rd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 63.0% -- 18th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,457 -- 1,525th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

21. 94595

> Location: Walnut Creek, California

> Median age (years): 69.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.6% -- 3,911th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 12.1% -- 601st lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 57.6% -- 34th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 17,730 -- 6,700th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

20. 32963

> Location: Vero Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.0

> Population enrolled in college: 4.1% -- 9,358th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.4% -- 173rd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 57.7% -- 33rd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 15,383 -- 7,514th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

19. 08759

> Location: Crestwood Village, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 69.0

> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 1,216th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.8% -- 95th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 59.5% -- 27th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 33,318 -- 2,919th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

18. 34481

> Location: Ocala, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.1

> Population enrolled in college: 2.1% -- 2,504th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.3% -- 222nd lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 62.1% -- 20th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 21,462 -- 5,641st highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

17. 34292

> Location: Venice, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.2

> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,423rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.1% -- 215th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 59.9% -- 26th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 15,090 -- 7,629th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

16. 34285

> Location: Venice, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.5

> Population enrolled in college: 2.5% -- 3,587th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 5.9% -- 101st lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 60.9% -- 23rd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 18,117 -- 6,586th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

15. 85346

> Location: Quartzsite, Arizona

> Median age (years): 69.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 9.7% -- 334th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 61.7% -- 21st highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 4,275 -- 7,300th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

14. 38558

> Location: Fairfield Glade, Tennessee

> Median age (years): 69.7

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 1,540th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 6.4% -- 116th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 64.7% -- 15th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 9,572 -- 9,872nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

13. 32159

> Location: Lady Lake, Florida

> Median age (years): 70.0

> Population enrolled in college: 2.2% -- 2,761st lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 9.2% -- 288th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 60.5% -- 24th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 30,459 -- 3,422nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

12. 29909

> Location: Bluffton, South Carolina

> Median age (years): 70.0

> Population enrolled in college: 4.9% -- 9,040th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 8.5% -- 238th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 65.5% -- 13th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 20,554 -- 5,885th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

11. 85614

> Location: Green Valley, Arizona

> Median age (years): 70.2

> Population enrolled in college: 2.1% -- 2,570th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 9.0% -- 277th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 64.8% -- 14th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 24,890 -- 4,791st highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

10. 33573

> Location: Sun City Center, Florida

> Median age (years): 70.7

> Population enrolled in college: 1.8% -- 1,768th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.6% -- 178th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 65.9% -- 12th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 25,132 -- 4,714th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

9. 34228

> Location: Longboat Key, Florida

> Median age (years): 71.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 1,123rd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 1.2% -- 17th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 68.8% -- 9th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 7,299 -- 10,092nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

8. 85348

> Location: Salome, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.1

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 7.5% -- 174th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 71.9% -- 8th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 2,836 -- 5,029th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

7. 32162

> Location: The Villages, Florida

> Median age (years): 72.5

> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 228th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 1.2% -- 16th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 86.1% -- 3rd highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 55,828 -- 639th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

6. 85325

> Location: Bouse, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.6

> Population enrolled in college: 0.3% -- 109th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 7.0% -- 149th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 68.1% -- 11th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 1,281 -- 967th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

5. 85351

> Location: Sun City, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 339th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 0.9% -- 15th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 75.3% -- 7th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 28,824 -- 3,798th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

4. 85622

> Location: Green Valley, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.1% -- 597th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 0.4% -- 12th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 81.5% -- 5th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 5,785 -- 8,908th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

3. 85375

> Location: Sun City West, Arizona

> Median age (years): 73.8

> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 419th lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 3.0% -- 39th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 79.8% -- 6th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 30,285 -- 3,474th highest of 21,307 ZIP codes

2. 92637

> Location: Laguna Woods, California

> Median age (years): 75.4

> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 2,071st lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes

> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 11th lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Population 65 and older: 82.3% -- 4th highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 16,034 -- 7,272nd highest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

1. 11005

> Location: New York, New York

> Median age (years): 85.1

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 21,285 ZIP codes (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 93.1% -- the highest of 21,285 ZIP codes

> Total population: 2,249 -- 3,762nd lowest of 21,307 ZIP codes (tied)

Methodology

To determine the ZIP codes with the highest median ages, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median age from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP Code Tabulation Areas -- a census geography type which defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to census ZCTAs as zip codes.

ZIP codes were excluded if median age was not available in the 2020 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s median age was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ median ages. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

ZIP codes were ranked based on median age. To break ties, we used the share of the population that is 65 and older.

Additional information on the share of the population that is currently enrolled in college, the share of the population that is 18 and younger, the share of the population that is 65 and older, and total population are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

