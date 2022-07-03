ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bomb scare causes evacuation at JFK Airport terminal

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Travelers were briefly evacuated from JFK Airport on Sunday morning due to a bomb scare in one of the airport's terminals. Photos and videos posted to social media show hundreds of travelers...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Cars
CBS New York

Delays, cancellations plaguing Newark Airport on holiday weekend

NEWARK, N.J. -- The frustration at the airports is growing as a record number of fliers take take to the skies this holiday weekend. On Sunday, delays and cancellations eased, even though airlines struggled to respond to a staffing shortage. But for many, trying to catch a flight has been a miserable experience, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported. There were some tales of woe at Newark Liberty International Airport due to delays and cancellations that led to overnight stays in hotels rooms some were not expecting.READ MORE: Delays, cancelations hinder holiday travel at busy airports   Dublin is a destination denied, so far,...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Airport Terminal#Terminals#Delta Air Lines#Terminal 4#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox5ny.com

4 people shot at Queens holiday cookout

NEW YORK - Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC hotels banning guns after agreement with union

NEW YORK - Hotels across New York City are joining together to ban guns from hotel rooms - they say in an effort to protect guests and tourists. After the US Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law which was over a century old, the state Legislature passed a bill that allows guns to be prohibited in "sensitive areas," including private businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Aide to mayor robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, City Hall confirmed. Two men walked up to the aide at Sands Street and Navy Street, near the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and demanded that he give them his belongings, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

NEW YORK - A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave. Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly shooting at Brooklyn bodega

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. in East New York. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot. When they got there they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Dramatic video shows NJ cops pulling man from burning car

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. - Three officers in Bergen County, New Jersey, responded to a middle-of-the-night call unlike any other: a Honda Civic experienced an electrical malfunction and burst into flames on the side of Route 46 in Ridgefield Park just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. The officers knew...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy