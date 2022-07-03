Read full article on original website
Oct. 15 volleyball
Western Christian def. Sioux City North 21-13, 21-19 Western Christian def. Sioux City East 21-17, 21-7 Sioux Falls Washington, SD, def. Sheldon 21-12, 20-22, 15-10 Sioux Center def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, SD, 25-23, 21-15 Western Christian def. Sioux Falls Washington, SD, 21-13, 16-21, 15-13 Sioux City North def. Sheldon 21-14,...
Bernie Bergdale, 94, formerly of Alcester, SD
SIOUX CITY—Bernard L. “Bernie” Bergdale, 94, of Sioux City, IA, formerly of Alcester, SD, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester, SD. Burial will follow at...
Wilbur Vos, 100, Sheldon, formerly of Sioux Center
SHELDON—Wilbur Vos, 100, Sheldon, formerly of Sioux Center, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
Paullina Fall Festival adds 5K for Oct. 29
PAULLINA—Fears and frights are to be expected during the Halloween season, but participants at this year’s Paullina Fall Festival will have another reason to run for it: the Monster Dash. The 5K/1-mile fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and kick off the full-day seasonal...
Hull woman hurt in rollover near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the 4800 mile of 400th Street about seven miles south of Sheldon. Jewell Lara Flores was driving a 2004 Honda Civic west, following her ex-boyfriend, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Charcuterie Class
Create a colorful array of goodies at Pearson Lakes Art Center. Looking for a way to wow everyone at the next holiday dinner party? Look no further than the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. That’s where Amy Thiessen, owner of Lakeside Charcuterie, will be hosting a Charcuterie Board Class...
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon set to stick with Perspective
The Sheldon City Council appears set to stick with Perspective Insurance as the city’s insurance provider. In February, Prins Insurance of Sheldon made a pitch to try to the council to become the city’s agent of record. Perspective Insurance of Sheldon has been the city’s longtime insurance provider.
Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles
PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
RiseFest 2023 announces first two artists
SHELDON—RiseFest 2023 may be eight months away, the annual two-day festival in Sheldon has announced its first two musical acts including its Friday night headliner. Rise Ministries, the organization behind RiseFest, on Monday announced We The Kingdom and CAIN will be part of the Christian music festival on June 9-10. We The Kingdom will be the first day headliner.
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 34-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Illya Riazautseu stemmed from a report of an incident at 214 First Ave. SE, according to the Sioux...
Sipping and Strolling
Spencer to host annual Wine Stroll event on Oct. 19. The annual sip and stroll in downtown Spencer is back again. The popular Wine Stroll organized by Spencer Main Street has become a favorite on the event calendar in the Clay County community and is scheduled this year for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Link leads tour of expanded facilities
SIOUX CENTER—Link Manufacturing in Sioux Center led public tours of its facility, highlighting the recent addition of Plant 4, as part of a chamber coffee and open house event Oct. 14. The company, which develops and manufactures a variety of suspension systems engineered for commercial vehicles and equipment, is...
Lyon County board sinks pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
Man charged for throwing gloves at woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old rural George man was cited Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Patrick James Boddie stemmed from him throwing gloves at a woman while he was walking out of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
