SHELDON—RiseFest 2023 may be eight months away, the annual two-day festival in Sheldon has announced its first two musical acts including its Friday night headliner. Rise Ministries, the organization behind RiseFest, on Monday announced We The Kingdom and CAIN will be part of the Christian music festival on June 9-10. We The Kingdom will be the first day headliner.

SHELDON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO