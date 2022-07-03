Police seek information on rollover crash in Santa Maria Sunday morning

Santa Maria Police are asking for any information from the public about a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the rollover crash at around 1:06 a.m. in the area of 200 West Betteravia Road.

When officers arrived they say they found a single vehicle on its roof with a 21-year-old male stuck inside.

First responders extricated the man from the car and sent him to the hospital with major injuries.

Police say the man was the only person in the vehicle when he was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road and left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit a tree, two power lines, and a city light pole before landing at rest on its roof.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact SMPD Traffic Officer Brice 805-928-3781 ext. 1261.