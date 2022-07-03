Man arrested in College Area shooting that killed 18-year-old

Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a teenager as he was leaving a house party in the College Area last month.

On Saturday June 25, 18-year-old Kevin Burton was shot as he and his friends were driving away from a party on Art Street just off El Cajon Boulevard. A bullet pierced their car and hit Burton, who later died at a hospital.

Burton had just graduated from Grossmont High School weeks before. He planned to play football this year at San Diego Mesa College.

On Friday police arrested David Rasean Vereen in the Bay Terraces neighborhood as a suspect in the case. He was booked into county jail on charges of murder and shooting at a dwelling.

Police said Saturday that they are still trying to figure out if there was an altercation or other incident at the house party leading up to the shooting.

On the day of the party, police had gotten multiple radio calls reporting gunshots in the area. Another bullet had struck an apartment complex window on El Cajon Boulevard; no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .