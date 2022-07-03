ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

9 Shows like 'I Love That For You' to Watch Next For More Dark Humor

By Sofia Sheehan
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bayer will go down in history as one of the most underrated stars of Saturday Night Live. During her tenure, she had to go up against people like Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon and still managed to be a powerful and unique voice on the show. Her characters...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in July 2022

Netflix has a whole slew of new content ready for your July viewing pleasure. There are so many to choose from, it's hard to decide what to watch. Whether it’s a brand-new show or a returning favorite, Netflix will always have you covered. From the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things to the much-loved Virgin River, returning favorites are always comforting. But there is also a lot of new content ranging from the folklore of D.B. Cooper to new series derived from Kung Fu Panda and Resident Evil to a new romantic comedy from Darren Star. Needless to say, there is a little something for everyone. Here are seven of our favorites that we think you should check out this July.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Trailer Shows the Newest Girls Tormented by A

HBO Max's sequel series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin just received a new trailer that fgives more background on the new town of Millwood and shows how the new generation of little liars got pulled into the horrors of A. Teasing the titular "original sin" of the title, the new footage serves as a proper introduction to the new leads while immediately putting them through hell. Far away from the original Rosewood setting, the spinoff looks to recapture the magic of its predecessor in a new small town with its own dark secrets.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Adam Sandler Films, Ranked According To IMDb

The Sandman is back in a big way. After failing to receive the Academy Award nomination that most felt his performance in Uncut Gems deserved, Adam Sandler is once again the subject of critical acclaim thanks to his performance in the Netflix film, Hustle. Now that Sandler has reminded the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Maria Bamford
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Julie Klausner
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Person
Ellie Kemper
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Ending Explained: Will Hawkins Ever Be the Same?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Season 4 of Stranger ThingsTension and suspense have been building for the Stranger Things Season 4 finale since Volume 1 dropped at the end of May. For the first time in the series, our favorite characters find themselves in different areas of the country and world, as the fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) draws near. Leading up to the nearly two-and-a-half-hour-long finale, each group is preparing for the final stand to save Hawkins, and the world, from Vecna’s plan to merge our reality with the Upside Down. Here’s the short rundown of everything that happened with each group and what this episode means for the future of the series and for the future of Hawkins.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Humor#Millennials#Snl#Svn#Bayer
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon Pulls Off Viral ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend With Kyra Sedgwick: Watch

“I don’t remember this being part of the original Footloose choreography,” Kevin Bacon captioned the video he posted to Instagram on June 28, “but figured we’d give it a spin.” Against Kenny Loggins’s title track to the 1984 film, Kevin, 63, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, gave the viral TikTok trend a go. After the two danced into the frame, Kyra, 56, seems to go into a “Warrior III” yoga pose, with Kevin grabbing one of her arms while lifting her by the leg. At the start of the song’s chorus, Kevin “drops” his wife, rolling her out like a rug before catching her so she wouldn’t hit the floor.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Rides In Fourth Of July Parade With Adorable Son Samuel, 10: Photos

Jennifer Garner took her son Samuel Affleck, 10, to the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade in Los Angeles, California on Monday (July 4). The mother-son duo sat on the top of a red car and waved to the crowd as they drove through the annual parade. The pair had giant smiles on their faces and even Samuel seemed to be absolutely loving the festive event while side-by-side with his famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators Explain Why [SPOILER] Had to Die

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for both episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has finally arrived on Netflix after a month-long hiatus. It's almost as if the world has been holding its breath waiting for this moment — waiting to see if Eleven would once again save the day if Joyce and Hopper would make it out of Russia, and most importantly if our heroes would survive. Earlier this week Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer to break down the final two episodes of the penultimate season.
TV SERIES
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Lookalike Actors In Biopics

Biographical films have always been a draw in Hollywood. It is because so many people value history and the important people that came before them. More importantly, there are versions of the truth regarding certain historical figures that have painted them in the wrong light. These biopics have shed some light on their stories and the actors who played them brought them back to life. It's rare to find actors who look exactly like the icon they're playing, but as the years pass, casting directors have gotten more accurate.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': The Duffer Brothers Already Know How The Series Finale Ends

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The world is still reeling from the epic conclusion of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, with the final installment of the penultimate season arriving on July 1 and breaking records—and streaming services. It was announced earlier this year, along with the Season 4 release dates, that the show would be ending with its fifth season. Differing from its predecessors in a variety of ways, including length, narrative, and stakes, Season 4 served as an emotional, heart-pounding setup for the series' ultimate conclusion.
TV SERIES
Collider

Where to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': What Formats Is the Film Playing In?

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy