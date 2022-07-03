ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

Grand opening festivities set as Pleasant Hill prepares to welcome new library on July 30

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
 3 days ago
The public grand opening of the brand-new Pleasant Hill Library is set for 10 a.m. July 30. The $24 million project at 2 Monticello Ave. sits on five acres that was donated by Contra Costa County. Construction was paid for by public funds approved by voters in 2016 via Measure...

