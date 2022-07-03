ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: National Geographic Presents 'America the Beautiful' in New Clip

By Tamera Jones
As part of their Independence Celebration this summer, National Geographic and Disney+ invite viewers to experience the world around them like never before. In an exclusive six-part documentary series filmed across the patchwork lands of North America, Emmy-nominated Michael B. Jordan narrates America the Beautiful, the spectacular journey showcasing the continent's...

