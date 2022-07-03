ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisory issued for Allendale

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Repairs to a water line on Fairdale have been completed according to Allendale Police Department.

The boil advisory is still in effect.

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WCBD) – Allendale authorities on Sunday issued an emergency boil water advisory.

According to the Allendale Police Department, residents in the town of Allendale are should boil water before consumption.

While no contamination has been confirmed, the advisory is being issued as a precaution.

The town will notify residents and businesses when the advisory is lifted pending lab results. Count on 2 for updates.

