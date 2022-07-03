ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

By Stacker.com
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQoNI_0gTlqmt100
(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”

Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such education provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSite_0gTlqmt100

1 / 30Canva

#30. Craven County

– 25.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,859 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($28,872)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($36,052)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($51,697)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($62,979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJ7zU_0gTlqmt100

2 / 30aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#29. Currituck County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($23,049 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($38,078)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($47,550)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($51,178)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($66,369)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04I3Fg_0gTlqmt100

3 / 30Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Alamance County

– 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($23,621 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.9% ($30,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($37,042)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5% ($50,009)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($62,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqIz2_0gTlqmt100

4 / 30Canva

#27. Cumberland County

– 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($21,589 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.4% ($26,288)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($32,086)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($43,761)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($63,029)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdP6E_0gTlqmt100

5 / 30George Dukin // Shutterstock

#26. Clay County

– 27.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($25,464 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,918)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($37,721)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($43,452)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($73,264)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOrXD_0gTlqmt100

6 / 30Canva

#25. Haywood County

– 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($24,266 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.3% ($27,418)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($32,253)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($46,752)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($56,061)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQPwy_0gTlqmt100

7 / 30AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.0% ($22,124 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.1% ($27,846)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($31,794)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($40,514)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($60,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjAhb_0gTlqmt100

8 / 30Canva

#23. Carteret County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,858 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($26,136)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($31,734)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0% ($48,727)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($60,955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Z8vS_0gTlqmt100

9 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pender County

– 29.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($19,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.5% ($30,579)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($32,323)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3% ($50,527)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($58,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRKhO_0gTlqmt100

10 / 30iofoto // Shutterstock

#21. Brunswick County

– 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($20,933 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.1% ($26,673)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($34,052)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($48,246)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($53,817)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3uKb_0gTlqmt100

11 / 30Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iredell County

– 29.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($28,888 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.6% ($32,703)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,186)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($54,166)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0% ($69,590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBEpW_0gTlqmt100

12 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#19. Madison County

– 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,930 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($27,317)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,756)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($44,306)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($44,143)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl9UJ_0gTlqmt100

13 / 30Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#18. Henderson County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($20,714 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,563)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($34,094)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0% ($43,114)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($56,135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jskq_0gTlqmt100

14 / 30Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Pitt County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($21,911 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.2% ($28,801)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($32,926)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($44,692)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($61,639)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYNca_0gTlqmt100

15 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Polk County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($31,632 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.9% ($30,958)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.0% ($31,656)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($35,459)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($50,455)

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwAII_0gTlqmt100

16 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cabarrus County

– 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,309 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,304)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($37,364)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($56,287)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($67,351)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cb79G_0gTlqmt100

17 / 30Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Transylvania County

– 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.0% ($15,514 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,158)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($30,033)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($37,245)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($42,219)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViP7q_0gTlqmt100

18 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($23,741 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($28,861)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($34,530)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0% ($47,448)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($63,941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwC27_0gTlqmt100

19 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

– 36.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($28,392 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.6% ($33,757)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($44,025)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6% ($60,816)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($85,301)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEeZo_0gTlqmt100

20 / 30Canva

#11. Guilford County

– 36.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,956 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.5% ($29,110)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($33,179)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4% ($50,091)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($59,115)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqUFS_0gTlqmt100

21 / 30MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#10. Dare County

– 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($23,246 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.9% ($28,845)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($32,064)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.6% ($46,064)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($51,628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNjud_0gTlqmt100

22 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Moore County

– 38.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($22,846 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.7% ($29,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($34,127)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($49,506)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.6% ($66,753)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhwYT_0gTlqmt100

23 / 30Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,954 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.1% ($26,597)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($32,009)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1% ($42,746)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($53,631)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY7eO_0gTlqmt100

24 / 30PatGallery // Shutterstock

#7. New Hanover County

– 42.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($21,894 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.9% ($27,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,085)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.8% ($46,880)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($61,663)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqkTk_0gTlqmt100

25 / 30G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Watauga County

– 42.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($20,423 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.0% ($24,289)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($28,113)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.3% ($37,440)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.4% ($58,403)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462UuP_0gTlqmt100

26 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#5. Chatham County

– 43.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($22,556 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.7% ($28,204)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($36,700)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($60,737)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.1% ($80,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBLMI_0gTlqmt100

27 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#4. Mecklenburg County

– 45.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,792 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16.6% ($30,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($36,136)

– Bachelor’s degree: 30.2% ($58,992)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($75,727)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvEZ0_0gTlqmt100

28 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Durham County

– 49.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($22,472 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 17.7% ($25,850)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($35,001)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($52,420)

– Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($65,978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0nEF_0gTlqmt100

29 / 30Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wake County

– 54.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($24,524 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 14.7% ($31,102)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($40,274)

– Bachelor’s degree: 33.5% ($61,652)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.5% ($78,375)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzTBE_0gTlqmt100

30 / 30Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– 60.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.0% ($23,207 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 12.5% ($30,908)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.6% ($33,009)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.1% ($47,366)

– Graduate or professional degree: 34.8% ($75,633)

Comments / 1

Related
wkml.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morgan picked for North Carolina Senate bid following candidate dropout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former Democratic state House candidate in southeastern North Carolina will now run this fall for a Senate seat after the challenger to Republican Sen. Michael Lee dropped out. New Hanover County Democratic activists chose Marcia Morgan last week as a replacement candidate for Jason...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cooper signs executive order protecting abortion in N.C. after Dobbs

After the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health by the U.S. Supreme Court, women in North Carolina are no longer guaranteed a federal constitutional right to abortion. But Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took executive action Wednesday to ensure state workers under his control do nothing to support challenges to the controversial procedure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#The Highest Percent
wccbcharlotte.com

New North Carolina Laws Now In Effect

CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wunc.org

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
jocoreport.com

New N.C. Budget Includes Surplus, Reserve, Raises

The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Invasive fly from Asia spotted in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service released a statement confirming an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation...
FOX8 News

NC’s Republican Senators back effort to adopt red-flag law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The accused gunman involved in Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has many people questioning if the violence could have been prevented if law enforcement knew what Robert Crimo III was posting online? Police said Crimo left a trail of videos on social media alluding to violence and mass shootings. One […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In North Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
WMAZ

Hemp is now legal in North Carolina | What's next for the industry?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hemp is now permanently legal in North Carolina and industry officials expect it will help expand industrial hemp across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed SB455 which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act. The bill puts North Carolina in step with federal law in regards to hemp, which was federally legalized in 2018. If the state bill had not been signed before June 30, hemp and the products made with the bill would have become illegal in North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy