Politics

Gun rights advocates argue new state gun measures are too 'subjective'

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New gun safety measures recently approved in New York are facing push back from gun rights advocates.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday that bans concealed weapons from “sensitive locations,” such as Times Square, and other venues. It also requires people trying to purchase a handgun license to hand over a list of their social media accounts they've had over the last three years, so officials can verify their "character and conduct."

According to the new measure, applicants must prove they have "the essential character, temperament and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others."

Bob Burns, the president of the Grumman Gun Club, says the law infringes on his Second Amendment rights.

“There is no set of rules to decide what is appropriate and what's not appropriate. It's up to them to make that decision. It's unfair -- it can't be fair and balanced because it's subjective,” Burns says.

The measure is expected to face legal challenges from gun rights advocates.

Hochul says the new firearm law will take effect on Sept. 1.

Tony Irizarry
3d ago

Making difficult for the law abiding citizen while doing nothing about the criminal elements!

