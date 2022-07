Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are soon going to find out what life actually is like on the field after the departure of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. However, Rodgers has full confidence in the downfield weapons left for him to use in the 2022 NFL season. He sounded just like that when he recently spoke about the Packers‘ group of wideouts.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO