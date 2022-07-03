ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the QBs the Titans will face in 2022

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJ9rw_0gTlqQPv00

While strength of schedule based on projected win totals says the Tennessee Titans have a middle-of-the-road schedule in 2022, we beg to differ.

Tennessee’s slate is actually really tough, as the Titans will play seven teams who made the playoffs last season in the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. All of those teams should be good again.

Making matters worse, the Titans have to navigate the entire AFC West, which has seen an influx of talent into the division this offseason. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers should be improved in 2022.

With a tough schedule comes a tough slate of quarterbacks, and that’s no different in Tennessee’s case. The Titans’ defense will be challenged regularly during the course of the season by some very talented signal-callers.

Now a look at the quarterbacks the Titans will face in 2022, ranked from best to worst.

14. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXvTP_0gTlqQPv00
AP Photo/John Raoux

Lawrence struggled mightily in his first season, but he also had to deal with a lack of blocking and weapons around him, and Urban Meyer was his head coach. Things should be better for him in Year 2.

13. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Of1Rf_0gTlqQPv00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Mills tops Lawrence on this list because he was actually one of the best rookie signal-callers in 2021. The Texans are going to be awful again, but Mills at least gives them some hope for a brighter future.

12. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6Bks_0gTlqQPv00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has the arm and athleticism to be a special quarterback, but turnovers and injuries have been a major issue for him. It also hasn’t helped that the Giants have failed miserably at putting him in a position to succeed.

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILsnI_0gTlqQPv00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is a dynamic athlete who will have some great weapons around him, but the jury is still out on his ability to get them the ball on a consistent basis. If Hurts can become a better passer, watch out for the Eagles in 2022.

10. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRwaP_0gTlqQPv00
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After a disastrous finish to the 2021 campaign, Wentz is now in Washington, where he’ll have his last chance to prove he’s a franchise quarterback. Wentz has fallen far after an impressive start to his career and there’s nothing to suggest he’ll rebound after what we saw last season.

9. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2Q1Y_0gTlqQPv00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Ryan is the Colts’ latest band-aid at quarterback. He’s coming off a down year and at 37 there are valid questions about what he has left in the tank. His lack of mobility will be a big issue for Indy if the offensive line struggles at all.

8. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXdJJ_0gTlqQPv00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Carr is a better quarterback than people give him credit for, and the addition of Davante Adams will only help him. He could very well break the 5,000-yard mark this season.

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEgT2_0gTlqQPv00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carr and Prescott are comparable talent-wise, but Prescott has the edge in athleticism. Prescott had a strong year in 2021 despite the fact that he was coming back from a serious injury. He could be even better in 2022.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd6sp_0gTlqQPv00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow, who will be throwing to arguably the best receiving corps. in the NFL, is poised for a monster season in Cincy. He’ll no doubt be in the conversation for MVP and could top this list in the next few years.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1869_0gTlqQPv00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another potential MVP candidate, Herbert is well on his way to leading this list down the road after two very impressive seasons to start his career. Now, the third-year signal-caller, who has all the tools of a superstar quarterback, will look to get over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time.

4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yixQO_0gTlqQPv00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson desperately needed a change of scenery, and not only did he get it, he joins a team with far more talent than the one he just left. The Broncos should be contenders with Wilson, who remains one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvHKj_0gTlqQPv00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the back-to-back MVP, Rodgers isn’t topping our list, mostly because of the uncertain situation at wide receiver. The trade of Davante Adams hurts a lot, and Green Bay’s remaining weapons are all question marks. However, Rodgers is good enough to make it work.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYsOv_0gTlqQPv00
AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Allen is on the doorstep of being the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s the total package with a big arm and elite athleticism, and the Bills have done a good job surrounding him with talent. Expectations are high for Allen and Co. going into 2022, and for good reason.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgFnW_0gTlqQPv00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 campaign was considered a down year for the Chiefs’ offense, yet Mahomes still threw for 4,839 yards, the second-highest total of his career. Losing Tyreek Hill isn’t ideal by any stretch, but Mahomes, who is the definition of a complete package, still has more than enough to win.

Recent Titans headlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn4OU_0gTlqQPv00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Giants#Texans#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Denver Broncos#Houston Texans Mills
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Has 2-Word Reaction To Baker Mayfield Trade

Kyler Murray once had Baker Mayfield's back as his teammate at the University of Oklahoma. After Mayfield was traded on Tuesday, Murray made sure to let him know he still has his back. Following reports of Mayfield being dealt to the Carolina Panthers, Murray tweeted a two-word message to the...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy