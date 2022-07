Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will continue celebrating 110 years as an organization with a weekend long event in Cheyenne, WY August 12-14, 2022. The 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO