NJPW Reveals First-Round Matches For Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW has announced the first-round matches in the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company announced the following bouts for the tournament,...

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
Team Up: New Alliance Formed On Monday Night Raw

Put them together and what have you got? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of all of them. At some point they need to do something to make them stand out and that is not always easy. Not having the right story or gimmick can be quite the mess but now two stars seem to have joined forces, at least for the time being.
Tony Khan Comments On Length Of Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Contract

It seems like it was forever ago that Claudio Castagnoli road in on the white horse to wrestle (and defeat) Zack Sabre Jr. at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, followed by him taking part in the second-ever Blood & Guts match just days later on “AEW Dynamite.” And according to AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, it’s the type of stuff you can expect to see from Castagnoli in AEW for a long time.
Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WRESTLING RUMORS: Another World Champion In Talks To Return To WWE

Another kind of champion. Wrestling has been around for a long time now and there is a history of other athletes coming in to see what they can do in the sport. That is the kind of thing that can make for some interesting moments as other athletes get to try their hand at something else. It has worked for a very long time now and we might be getting to see it again on a big stage.
Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
Matt Hardy Responds To Fans Alleging He Put Jeff Hardy In Harm’s Way

One of the narratives currently following Matt Hardy on social media is that he pushed his brother, Jeff Hardy, to remain on the path of daredevilry both in and out of the ring, with some even assuming that Matt ‘enabled’ Jeff in falling off the wagon again. On...
WWE's Ronda Rousey Responds to Money in the Bank Loss on SmackDown

Money in the Bank lived up to its reputation of shaking up the Title picture, as Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey and successfully became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Now Morgan will head to the blue brand and reveal what's next for her, and a new promo for this week's SmackDown has revealed that Rousey will be featured on the show as well. The new promo asks how the Baddest Woman on the planet will respond to Morgan's cash-in, and teases we will find out this Friday. You can watch the full promo in the video below.
Big Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

In recent weeks it’s been made very clear that Wardlow had his sights set on the TNT Championship. This week’s episode of Dynamite kicked off with a TNT Championship match which saw Scorpio Sky defend the title against Wardlow in a street fight. Wardlow dominated the match early...
WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bron Breakker Attacked By JD McDonagh After Great American Bash Main Event

The WWE NXT 2.0 roster now officially includes JD McDonagh. NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his championship against Cameron Grimes at Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash. Following the match, Breakker proudly held the championship up at the entryway, but McDonagh surprised him and knocked him out. The...
Montez Ford Addresses the Possibility of Street Profits Being Split Up

Montez Ford recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling prior to WWE Money in the Bank. During the discussion, Ford discussed the potential of WWE splitting up The Street Profits as well as other topics. Ford’s potential as a singles...
