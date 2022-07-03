ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Roger Federer hopes to play at Wimbledon next year

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJT9V_0gTlpr5d00

Roger Federer did make his way to Wimbledon this year , after all — not to compete, mind you, but to take part in a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court on Sunday — and declared his intention to try to return in 2023 with a racket in hand.

“Just tried to be successful here and represent the sport well. I hope I did that,” said Federer, who won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam event titles at the All England Club and was greeted with a standing ovation. “And I hope I can come back one more time.”

Instead of the mandatory all-white playing uniform, Federer wore a dark suit and tie, his purple Wimbledon member’s badge pinned to a lapel. The Swiss star, who turns 41 on Aug. 8 and has been sidelined for a year because of knee problems, was among more than two dozen winners of singles championships at the grass-court tournament who appeared during a 35-minute tribute to the stadium that opened in 1922.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. Feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role,” said Federer, who had participated in every Wimbledon since his main-draw debut in 1999. “But it’s great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses.”

His last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1½ years.

Federer has said he plans to return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

“Of course I’ve missed being here. I would have loved to be here,” he told the crowd. “I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough year ahead. Maybe didn’t think it was going to take me this long to come back. But the knee has been rough on me. I didn’t know if I should make the trip, but I’m happy standing right here, right now.”

The whole scene was, in some respects, an infomercial for the Grand Slam event itself.

There were gauzy videos, three in all, quips from co-hosts Sue Barker and John McEnroe, performances by Cliff Richard, who used to help kill time by singing during rain delays (a thing of the past, now that Centre Court and No. 1 Court are outfitted with retractable roofs), and Freya Ridings, who sang the 2017 ballad “Lost Without You” while accompanying herself on a white piano placed on the grass near some front-row seats.

Past champions on hand included some still in the brackets this year, such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep in singles, and Venus Williams in mixed doubles.

Djokovic joked when it was his turn with the microphone: “Gosh, I feel more nervous than when I’m playing.”

The six-time winner was scheduled to be out there on Centre Court in the fourth round later, which was unusual in its own right: This is the first time in history that the tournament was scheduled as a 14-day event, with play planned for the middle Sunday. Previously, that was set aside as a day off, and only on four occasions — in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016 — did a backlog of matches created by too much rain lead organizers to add matches on that Sunday.

Andy Murray, whose 2013 Wimbledon singles trophy was the first for a British man in 77 years, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova were other active players present. And there were big names from yesteryear, of course: Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Chris Evert, Bjorn Borg — he and McEnroe, fierce rivals in the 1980s, hugged each other — Stefan Edberg and Goran Ivanisevic.

Also listed by the club as attending: the son of Leslie Godfree, who delivered the first serve in the first match at Centre Court in 1922, and the grandson of Algernon Kingscote, Godfree’s opponent that day.

Absent were three of the winningest players in tournament history: Martina Navratilova (who tested positive for COVID-19 and wrote on Twitter she was “gutted” to miss the occasion), Serena Williams and Pete Sampras. Navratilova’s nine singles championships are a Wimbledon record; Williams, who lost in the first round last week, and Sampras, who retired in 2002, each won it seven times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal’s honest admission after advancing to Wimbledon quarterfinal

World no. 4 Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of The Netherlands in straight sets. The win earned Nadal his eighth career trip to a Wimbledon quarterfinal, where he’ll face off with American Taylor Fritz. After a three-year layoff at the storied tourney, the 2022 French Open champ got honest on what it meant to him personally, per The Tennis Podcast.
TENNIS
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Freya Ridings
Person
Stefan Edberg
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Chris Evert
The Spun

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her. If convicted, Kyrgios could face up...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'I do what I want': Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios is defiant after flouting Wimbledon's all-white dress code by wearing a red cap and trainers before and after his last-16 win, as he insists 'any publicity is good publicity'

Nick Kyrgios told Wimbledon's rule makers 'I do what I want' after flouting their all-white dress code before and after his fourth-round victory over Brandon Nakashima. The Australian walked on to Centre Court wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his five-set win against the American.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Centre Court#The All England Club#Swiss
Yardbarker

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
Insider

Roger Federer says he wants to play at Wimbledon one more time

Roger Federer said he wants to make one last appearance at Wimbledon. The Swiss tennis icon missed this year's tournament due to injury. "I've missed being here," he told a ceremony at Wimbledon's Centre Court on Sunday. Roger Federer said he wants to make one last appearance at Wimbledon after...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while since...
SPORTS
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
348K+
Followers
65K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy