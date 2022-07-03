ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Above par: There's a lot to like about miniature golf

By Steve Kornacki / The Blade
Couples and quartets playing miniature golf can count on a good time.

Love often blooms on the 18-hole courses, too, said Eric Anderson, general manager at Sportway, 5950 Angola Rd., Toledo.

“It’s quite strange, but we’ve had so many people propose at all of our locations,” said Mr. Anderson, who also manages Michigan Sportways in Brownstown and Westland. “And typically, mini-golf is where they go for a first date. I got a text [recently] from a guy asking if he could propose in Toledo.

“And it’s a good, family-friendly activity for kids of all ages. Even those 3 or 4 can putt around. We have putters all different sizes.”

Miniature golf is well into its second century. It was documented in South Africa and London in 1912, and in the golf mecca of Pinehurst, N.C. in 1916. The sport took off in the 1950s and 1960s, in response to a demand for recreation during prosperous economic times in an era when suburbs sprouted.

Don Clayton invented and trademarked the Putt-Putt brand. The World Minigolf Sport Federation prefers calling it minigolf, which is patented in Sweden.

Golfing legend Arnold Palmer opened his own miniature golf courses that stressed developing putting skill on holes more closely resembling real grass courses in miniature. Holes were more straight-forward with rising or falling slopes along the outdoor carpet courses providing the challenges.

Current courses focus more on wacky obstacles such as windmills or might feature a hole on a pirate ship. Sportway’s theme centers on its title: Gold Pan Junction Golf Mine.

“We have one that you have to hit the ball over water,” said Mr. Anderson, “and people like that. It has a little ramp you hit the ball up.”

At Go Karts Plus, 14999 LaPlaisance Rd., Monroe, the sea-side fishing town theme ties into the adjoining Harbortown RV Resort. Both are owned by David Watts.

A blue-finned shark dangles from rope with the “Fisherman’s Catch of the Day” tag at the entrance to Harbortown Marina Adventure Golf, and there’s a wooden lobster trap on boxes outside the facade for a seafood restaurant.

The 15-foot blue lighthouse is surrounded by a moat with dyed-blue water that runs under a foot bridge and down rocky rapids to a short waterfall and into a basin between the 15th and 16th holes.

“That’s one of the coolest points,” said Ryan Montiy, outdoor safety manager for the facility. “There are hills and the scenery and landscaping are what I like a about our course.”

There are towering blue spruces and tall shade trees at the 13th hole and Japanese maples, green shrubs, daisies, and marigolds.

Landscaping timbers are used as obstacles on many holes. Do you shoot through a small hole cut into them for the most direct route to the cup or take a safer route around the timbers?

John Hurdis, golfing with wife Barb and their two grandchildren, took the safe way on a recent trip.

“What I like best about miniature golf is just the social time,” said Mr. Hurdis, of Battle Creek, Mich. “Especially with the grandkids.”

SPORTWAY

$8 for 18 holes, $4 for children 6 and under. Daily hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; last admission at 9 p.m. Batting cages and go-karts also are available.

GO KARTS PLUS

$8 for 18 holes, free for those under 48 inches. Mondays are $1 off and Tuesdays provide two-for-one prices. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Go-karts and batting cages are open one hour later each day beyond the listed golf hours.

