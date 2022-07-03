ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman man dies in boating accident at Lake Eufaula

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.

Byrd was taken to the Porum Landing Boat Ramp by a Corps of Engineers boat near Checotah where he later died at the scene, troopers said.

There were 13 passengers in the 2018 Moomba at the time of the accident, troopers said.

Byrd was wearing a life jacket but not everyone was, troopers said.

Rhonda Weil
Oh my this is so sad! Prayers for the driver I'm sure he is feeling horrible. RIP young man...

