Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police investigating shooting that leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and two others injured, authorities said. Officers were called to the area...

ktar.com

