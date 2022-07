BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are mourning the loss of a local pediatrician and his two daughters who died in a house fire in North Buffalo on July 4. From people who worked with Dr. Jonathan Daniels, to his patients and their parents, everyone we talked to spoke about how much of a positive impact this doctor and his family had on them, and they are heartbroken by this.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO