The release states that the gang lured one of the boys to a park in Fairfax County under the pretense that there was going to be a gang meeting there. Instead, in a wooded area of the park, gang members restrained, attacked, and killed him, stabbing and chopping him more than 100 times with knives, a machete, and a pickaxe.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO