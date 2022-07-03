Newell Fonda Baseball Wins District Opener

Funeral services for Mark Zimmerman, 56, of Spencer will be held Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Marshfield. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Lucille Tack Center at Spencer High School and on Friday, July 8 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A live stream of the services will be carried on the Faith Lutheran Church-Marshfield YouTube channel. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family. Burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery near Osseo at 4 p.m. Zimmerman died peacefully at his home on June 29, after a 4 ½-year battle with cancer.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO