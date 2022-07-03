ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moville, IA

Newell Fonda Baseball Wins District Opener

stormlakeradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewell Fonda defeated Boyer Valley 14-4 in six innings in a class 1A 1st round district game Saturday in Moville. After Boyer Valley scored two runs to start the game, the Mustangs answered with two in...

stormlakeradio.com

stormlakeradio.com

Ridge View Softball Wins Region Quarterfinal Over Alta Aurelia

#14 Ridge View defeated Alta Aurelia 11-1 in five innings this (Wed) evening in a 2A region quarterfinal in Galva. After two scoreless innings, the Raptors sent 11 batters to the plate in the 3rd inning and scored seven runs. Addison Schmidt had a fielders choice RBI to starting the scoring, and Beth Mentzer and Abby Wandrey each had a two-RBI single.
GALVA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Dale Grabill, 67, of Sioux Rapids

Funeral service will be Thursday, July 14th at 11am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan. Visitation one hour before the service at the church. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Marjorie Jarvis, 97, of Sac City

Funeral Services for Marjorie Jarvis, 97 of Sac City, IA will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Sac City, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Sac City. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5 to 7pm at the Farber...
SAC CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IDA LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PLYMOUTH SIOUX WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man wins $25,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch ticket

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery. Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake. The top prize of the Wild Bingo game […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Merl Holm, 22, of Lake City

Funeral Service for Merl Holm age 22 of Lake City Iowa will be 11:00 am Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Woodlawn Christian Church in lake City, Iowa. Military Graveside rites will follow the service at the Lake City Cemetery including the Patriot Guard Motorcycle Riders, Army Nation Guard 21 Gun Salute with Taps and a Blackhawk Flyover.
LAKE CITY, IA
kilrradio.com

Tornado Briefly Touches Down West of Estherville During Severe Weather Outbreak

(Estherville)--A line of severe storms packing heavy rain and winds of up to 70 mph moved across northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Emmet, Clay, Dickinson, Kossuth and Palo Alto counties in northwest Iowa and Jackson and Martin counties in southwest Minnesota.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Homer
stormlakeradio.com

Betty Lou Lee, formerly of Sac City

Graveside service will be Saturday, July 16th at 10:30am at the Oakland Cemetery in Sac City. A reception will follow at the Sac Country Club in Sac City.
SAC CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale man dies in northern Iowa motorcycle crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Kyle Rehm, 21, of Graettinger

Services for 21-year-old Kyle Rehm of Graettinger will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 8 p.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home and continue Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Graettinger Little League Ball Fields. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in...
GRAETTINGER, IA
WHO 13

Swimmer’s body recovered from Twin Lakes Tuesday

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — Authorities on Twin Lakes in Calhoun County have recovered the body of a 25-year-old male who went missing while swimming on Monday afternoon around 5:17. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley said that searchers discovered the body of the man at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
#Newell Fonda Baseball#Rbi#Wildcats
kicdam.com

Power Outages and Damage Reported in Parts of Northwest Iowa Following Tuesday Severe Weather

Northwest Iowa (KICD)—Parts of the area are in cleanup mode after line of strong thunderstorms caused damage on Tuesday. The long-lived line began to form in the middle to late morning hours in Central South Dakota, with reports of softball size hail and winds in excess of 90 mph, keeping its strength as it moved into the local area with measured winds ranging up to 79 mph at a personal weather station near Hartley according to the report from the National Weather Service.
HARTLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
stormlakeradio.com

Three Injured in Battle Creek House Explosion

Three individuals were seriously injured in a house explosion in Battle Creek. According to Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman, the explosion happened around 9:30 this (Wed) morning at the residence at 2362 Carriage Avenue. Harriman said the house was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived...(audio clip below :17 )
BATTLE CREEK, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Judge Appointed for Area Judicial Election District

Governor Kim Reynolds today (Wed) announced her appointment of Robert Tiefenthaler as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3-B. The district includes Ida, Crawford, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties. Tiefenthaler, who is from Sergeant Bluff, currently practices law as a sole practitioner in Sioux City. He received...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
hubcitytimes.com

Zimmerman funeral services announced

Funeral services for Mark Zimmerman, 56, of Spencer will be held Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Marshfield. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Lucille Tack Center at Spencer High School and on Friday, July 8 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A live stream of the services will be carried on the Faith Lutheran Church-Marshfield YouTube channel. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family. Burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery near Osseo at 4 p.m. Zimmerman died peacefully at his home on June 29, after a 4 ½-year battle with cancer.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man arrested after driving the wrong way

LE MARS, IA (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa man is facing a list of charges after driving in the wrong lane of a two-lane highway. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just before 11:50 Saturday night when the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office learned of a car heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 60. It entered Sioux County south of Alton, Iowa.
LE MARS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

ISU Extension Farmland Leasing Meetings Scheduled Next Month

Iowa State University Extension is hosting Farmland Leasing Meetings across northwest Iowa during the month of August. Meetings include August 5th at the Pocahontas County Extension Office starting at 9am...August 8th at the Buena Vista County Extension Office starting at 9am...and August 10th at the Cherokee County Extension Office beginning at 6pm.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

