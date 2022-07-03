26-year-old killed in shooting that started as altercation identified by Baton Rouge police

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that left one person dead in Livingston Parish. 17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell was on a pontoon boat with five other people on July 4. Other passengers on the boat told officials she was riding on the bow in front of the protective rail with another male passenger. The boat hit a wake from a passing vessel, knocking Bradley and the male passenger into the water.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO