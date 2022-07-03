ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Portland, Maine

By Liz Flynn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB&Bs are a perfect place to stay when you want to experience true local flavor of a particular place. The bed and breakfast options in Portland are varied, from historic mansions to cozy inns. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find a Portland bed and breakfast that suits your needs....

94.3 WCYY

There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course In Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
Q97.9

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Left Some Visitors Stunned

As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many returning visitors to the area were caught off-guard by another piece of financial inflation: the cost of parking.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Q97.9

Maine-Related Sticker Found in Mexico Sparks New Restaurant Debate

No matter where you are, odds are you'll always find yourself coming across something relating to Maine. Whether it's snacking on pie that was made with Maine blueberries, eating a seafood dinner shipped in from New England with Maine lobster, or even sipping on a Moxie -- there's a piece of Maine all over the nation.
MAINE STATE
Maine State
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Maine Lifestyle
House Digest

A $800K Lakefront Cabin In Maine Comes With Its Own Private Island

For those who long to lounge by the lakefront and listen to the gentle waves lap up against the dock as the serenity of nature surrounds you, we might just have the dream property for you. If you've spent your time visiting various lakeside Airbnb and want to make your move to the shores more permanent, then a lake house in central Maine could be perfect for you. Located on Cobbosseecontee Lake — one of Maine's largest lakes — there is an opportunity not only to buy a prime piece of lakeside property but just so happens to be an entire island that you could make into your private, nature-filled home.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

WATCH: Rare blue lobster caught in Maine

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) — A man documented on TikTok the moment he caught a blue lobster in Portland Harbor, Maine over the weekend. The man, Chris Green, can be seen holding the blue lobster as it squirms around. Experts say the chance of finding a blue lobster is estimated...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
WINTHROP, ME
#Bed And Breakfast#Breakfasts#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Downtown Portland#Chadwick Bed Breakfast#Victorian#Morrill Mansion B B#The Morrill Mansion#Mercury
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Sanford, Maine, Family Missing After Camping Trip

Sanford Police are looking for a family that did not return from a camping trip as scheduled on Thursday. Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were camping in the Phillips area and did not return home as expected. Family and friends have not heard from the family since. They...
SANFORD, ME
ngxchange.org

Maine children’s author at library on July 10

Maine children’s author Jean Flahive will be visiting the New Gloucester Public Library on Sunday, July 10 at 1pm. Jean will be reading one of her picture books, “The Old Mainer and the Sea,” and kids will be able to make a craft to go along with the book. Jean is also a coauthor of two other picture books, “Remember Me: Tomah Joseph’s Gift to Franklin Roosevelt,” which won a 2009 Moonbeam Gold Award, and “The Galloping Horses of Willowbrook,” which was a finalist in the 2012 Maine Literary Awards. She is also the author of two young adult historical novels, “Billy Boy: The Sunday Soldier of the 17th Maine” and “Railroad to the Moon: Elijah’s Story.” She will also have books available for purchase and signing.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Long Lost Attraction: The Infamous Haunted Mansion at Funtown in Saco, Maine

It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught your eye. A somewhat dilapidated gray-greenish house with boarded up windows. It wasn't there by mistake. No, that was the Haunted Mansion, a short-lived but beloved attraction for so many Funtown visitors for a decade.
NECN

Crowd Shoots Fireworks at Police Helping Shooting Victim in Maine on July 4

Police in Portland, Maine, deployed pepper balls on Monday night, July 4, when members of a crowd shot fireworks at the officers, who were attending to a shooting victim. Portland police said they responded to a report of a man who had been shot near a park on Monday night. Police said they were rendering aid to the victim when a crowd nearby became hostile and discharged fireworks at them.
PORTLAND, ME
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

