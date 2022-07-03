The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Portland, Maine

Maine children’s author Jean Flahive will be visiting the New Gloucester Public Library on Sunday, July 10 at 1pm. Jean will be reading one of her picture books, “The Old Mainer and the Sea,” and kids will be able to make a craft to go along with the book. Jean is also a coauthor of two other picture books, “Remember Me: Tomah Joseph’s Gift to Franklin Roosevelt,” which won a 2009 Moonbeam Gold Award, and “The Galloping Horses of Willowbrook,” which was a finalist in the 2012 Maine Literary Awards. She is also the author of two young adult historical novels, “Billy Boy: The Sunday Soldier of the 17th Maine” and “Railroad to the Moon: Elijah’s Story.” She will also have books available for purchase and signing.
