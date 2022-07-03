ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch this huge bear stick a ‘perfect’ landing while diving into rushing Alaska river

By Don Sweeney
 3 days ago

A brown bear feeding on salmon in Alaska takes an ungainly leap into the Brooks River in an Instagram video posted by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The bear hesitates on the edge of a low waterfall in the rushing river before taking the plunge in a full-on belly-flop, the video shows. Two other bears are feeding nearby.

“Poetry in motion,” reads one comment on the post.

Bears are feasting on sockeye salmon in the river, the post says. A live BearCam operated by the department caught the bear’s awkward leap.

Comments / 0

‘I was publicly shamed’: A Rocklin teacher was punished for showing students the news

Last fall, Granite Oaks Middle School teacher Katie Ragan began a seventh-grade English class the way she had nearly every other: with a 10-minute news clip. She thought nothing of it. It was from CNN 10, formerly known as CNN Student News, a straightforward, fact-based news program for middle and high school students. She had shown the daily news program to students countless times, as had many other teachers around the country, including at Ragan’s Rocklin school.
