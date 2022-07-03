Police arrest man after he allegedly maced several people at Loop bar Saturday night

Several people running out of a Loop bar near Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue caught the attention of Chicago police officers on patrol Saturday night.

It was a little before 1 a.m. when police said a man sprayed mace inside the pub before taking off.

The Chicago Police Department said officers used a description from witnesses and were able to arrest the man nearby.

Chicago paramedics treated several people from the bar at the scene.

Authorities said they have no word on a motive.

