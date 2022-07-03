ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Idle bag causes evacuation at JFK terminal, 'security incident' under investigation

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bG1js_0gTln26F00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An unattended bag at JFK Airport prompted a passenger relocation in the middle of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The bag was left in Terminal 4 where passengers were evacuated from the departures area to the arrivals area, officials said.

Reports initially came of an evacuation due to a bomb threat but authorities later confirmed it was idle luggage which caused the shut downs.

Terminal 4 is currently closed to inbound and traffic causing traffic jams and delays. The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Travel Time#Jfk Airport#Idle#Terminal 4
1010WINS

Man shot in the leg during morning dispute in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A broad-daylight Brooklyn shooting left a man injured on Wednesday, police said. The victim, whose age was not immediately released, got into a dispute on Van Sicklen Street near Lloyd Court in Gravesend around 10:20 a.m., according to cops. During the dispute, the victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy