Idle bag causes evacuation at JFK terminal, 'security incident' under investigation

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An unattended bag at JFK Airport prompted a passenger relocation in the middle of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The bag was left in Terminal 4 where passengers were evacuated from the departures area to the arrivals area, officials said.

Reports initially came of an evacuation due to a bomb threat but authorities later confirmed it was idle luggage which caused the shut downs.

Terminal 4 is currently closed to inbound and traffic causing traffic jams and delays. The incident is still under investigation.