Omaha’s police chief has disciplined a veteran officer for actions the officer took when he was trying to take a woman into custody. Omaha police reported Tuesday that around 5 p.m. May 1, officers were called to a house near 30th and Jaynes streets about a disturbance. The officers spoke with a man who had called 911 about the disturbance. He told them that a woman had damaged his apartment door.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO