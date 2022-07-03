Woman arrested after admitting to stabbing boyfriend to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is behind bars after she admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death early Saturday morning.

Police say officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue around 4:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Velma Young, who was dating the victim, told police she came home and found him stabbed. She said he was stabbed by someone else.

Investigators searched the apartment and found a kitchen knife on the bed.

Young later admitted to stabbing the victim. She said she came home around 3:30 a.m. and started arguing with her boyfriend. She also said he passed out and hit his head.

After he passed out, Young wiped the blood from his head with a town and used a towel and bleach to clean the blood stain from the floor.

Police say she then dragged the victim out of the apartment to the landing, went to a neighbor’s apartment, and asked them to call 911.

Young has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and false reporting. There is no bond issued at this time. She is due in court July 5.

