Albert Pujols is playing out his final season, and Major League Baseball may honor the slugger in a big way later this month. Pujols is having the year many expected he would have when he chose to play one more season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 42-year-old is batting just .189 with four home runs and seven RBI. Those are not All-Star numbers, but that does not necessarily mean Pujols will be excluded from the Midsummer Classic on July 19.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO