ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Home Front by Duff Rubin: Buyers begin to see some relief in Sarasota, Manatee counties

By Duff Rubin
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

Homeownership offers numerous advantages – security, comfort, pride and financial equity among them. As the National Association of Realtors states it, homeownership is “the centerpiece of the American Dream.” And in the Sarasota area, we are blessed with abundant natural beauty, balmy weather and Florida’s tax advantages. While we’ve undoubtedly been in a seller’s market since mid-2020, we are witnessing a slight pivot that offers homebuyers advantages in their search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZKbD_0gTljSrU00

Mortgage rates recently reached their highest peak since 2008. While this might cause some homebuyers to place their plans on hiatus, it may also increase the availability of homes on the market and the likelihood that sellers will lower their asking prices due to less competition among buyers. Although the Federal Reserve recently increased interest rates, they remain historically low.

Tammy Garner, who is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in downtown Sarasota, said that while there is pent-up demand in the Sarasota-Manatee housing market, the ultra-competitive frenzy has settled down.

“Earlier this year, there was a listing with 26 offers. Last week, one home had three offers,” Garner said recently. And those are not uncommon examples; Garner has even seen price reductions this spring and summer, although inventory remains tight. There could be some relief in sight, however, due to new construction of move-in-ready spec homes starting at $500,000.

Garner said that in many cases, the challenges buyers faced in the housing market during the last two years have paled in comparison to what they gained. “When you buy a house, you're actually buying a home, a place to suit your lifestyle. I had clients that bought at the height of the market but do not regret it. It was about recognizing the value to them. What is the value of time, of peace, of enjoyment?”

Two-thirds of Americans have not yet found their dream home, according to the latest Coldwell Banker consumer survey. This strong demand coupled with constrained inventory will likely continue to drive competition among buyers, even if it is not as fervent as it was throughout 2021.

As a prospective buyer, there are steps you can take to elevate your chances of winning the bid on your dream home. Come prepared with an understanding of your financing, mortgage pre-approval, and a prioritized list of the most important features you’re looking for in a new home. Enlist a trusted real estate agent who has their finger on the pulse of the local housing market, can act quickly to show you homes that meet your criteria, and can negotiate skillfully on your behalf.

Stay positive; you may not win the first home you bid on, but there will be others. You might wish to consider an expanded search radius when pinpointing your desired location, especially if commuting is less of a concern. Downtown or the shore are desirable for many buyers, but a home in a surrounding neighborhood might offer a more affordable option, especially for first-time buyers who want to start building equity in their homes. If you need help choosing your next locale, Coldwell Banker recently introduced a Move Meter on its website that can help you compare data from different areas across the United States.

If you’re considering a home purchase, the summer real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties offers some opportunities that were not there months or even weeks ago. With proper preparation and the expertise of a trusted real estate professional, you can achieve the lifestyle you desire.

Duff Rubin is president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch residents get their bowling fix despite no easy-access lanes

For Lakewood Ranch's next big entertainment project, will a developer strike with a bowling alley?. MVP Sports and Social has offered a bowling league for its athletes since 2017. The league, held on Friday nights, has become a big hit for the organization with more than 720 people participating since its inception according to cofounder Chris McComas.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Former 96k-Rock personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
State
Florida State
businessobserverfl.com

Investor pays nearly $40 million for office and retail space in Tampa

Nearly 116,000 square feet of retail and office space has sold in Tampa’s Channel District to a Baltimore investor. The property, Grand Central at Kennedy, brought $38.1 million. That, according to Colliers, which represented the seller, is the biggest sale of retail property in the area since 2014 when Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik bought 225,000 square feet of what was then Channelside Bay Plaza for a reported $7.1 million.
TAMPA, FL
Indy100

Florida town quarantined after discovery of a giant African land snail

In Pasco County Florida, a quarantine order was issued for people after the re-discovery of the giant African land snail, an invasive species that can harm to humans, structures, and wildlife. On June 24th the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) created a quarantine surrounding the town of...
floridarambler.com

7 things to do in St. Petersburg for an Old Florida flavor

St. Petersburg has long shed its image as a boring place where retirees kill time gossiping on rows of green benches, but if you haven’t visited it lately, you might be surprised at what a young and lively place it has become. Happily, one thing that makes St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Commuting#Home Front#Real Estate Brokerage#American#The Federal Reserve
WOKV

Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

Sunrise Rotary Of Englewood To “Light Up Lemon Bay”

The fireworks over Lemon Bay are a long-standing tradition in Englewood and something the residents and their families look forward to every year. This annual event “Light Up Lemon Bay” Fireworks Display on Manasota Key is sponsored annually by The Sunrise Rotary every year. Launch time is tonight at 9:05. You can view the Fireworks on the mainland coast of Lemon Bay.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: 11-foot, 550-pound alligator found in Florida family's pool

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida family had quite a scare after an 11-foot, 550-pound monster-sized alligator snuck into their swimming pool for a late-night swim. Footage recorded by Marie St Cyr shows the alligator thrashing and rolling as four people pull it from the pool in Punta Gorda back in May.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
amisun.com

July Fourth weekend crowds return to Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Island was packed and traffic stretched for more than a mile to get onto the Island most of the weekend as everyone from international visitors to local Floridians flocked to AMI beaches to soak up the sun for the Fourth of July holiday. Major...
ANNA MARIA, FL
floridasportsman.com

Friday 120 -140 west of Clearwater

Another great trip Friday - Lots of bait in 75-85ft. ARS were hungry and got our 10 fish limit quickly. then the gags started to chew. Hudson got his PB at 37.5" Got 2 others at 32, 35. We could see some big mangos but couldn't get them - ARS were to aggressive. Moved out to 140 to try for some yellowtails. They came right up and we had them 3 at a time for 20 minutes until the switch flipped off. Nothing would bite. School of Mahi showed up couldn't get them to eat.. time to go.
CLEARWATER, FL
amisun.com

Hunters Point dock permit hearing to continue

CORTEZ – The public can watch the next Hunters Point Resort & Marina dock permit challenge hearing on Zoom, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) office in Tampa. Additional hearing dates, if needed, are scheduled...
tampabeacon.com

New Carrollwood business aims to give pet owners peace of mind

CARROLLWOOD — The North Tampa Bay Chamber helped PetSuites Carrollwood celebrate its first weeks in town with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 29. Located as far north as Minneapolis and as far west as San Antonio, Texas, PetSuites’ new home in Carrollwood is just the fourth in Florida. The three others are in Bradenton, Winter Garden and Winter Springs.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
WFLA

Manatee County deputy remembered in honorary ride

The "Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember" rolling memorial will be stopping at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Operations Center on Monday, July 4 to honor Deputy Douglas Clark and all those who died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Absentee ballots now available for August primary election in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vote-by-mail ballots are now available for the Sarasota County primary election on Aug. 23, the supervisor of elections office has announced. Voters may request their ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Under Florida law, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy